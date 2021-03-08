The Villages at Coahulla Creek promises community feel

The Villages at Coahulla Creek won't be just a subdivision but a community, say Fernando and Jennifer Paniagua, whose JFP Properties Group is developing the project.
"It will have sidewalks, common areas, a clubhouse, a walking trail," said Fernando. "I think people are going to enjoy being part of this community."
Located about one mile east of the Dalton bypass on State Route 52, the project will include 102 single-family residential houses, with three to four bedrooms, and 42 town homes, with two to three bedrooms. The Paniaguas expect to break ground on the project this spring.
The subdivision actually started around 2006. But only 30 homes were developed before the Great Recession hit and work stopped. The Paniaguas bought 26 lots planning to develop them around 2011, and they recently bought the rest of the property.
"We are from Dalton, and we take pride in our work," said Jennifer. "We try to provide the best quality at the best price."
The homes will range in size from 1,250 square feet to 2,000 square feet, and buyers can select from multiple home plans with both one- and two-story options.
The homes all have water and sewer. The utilities will be underground.
Asked who their target market is, Jennifer said, "Anybody and everybody."
"We'll have entry-level housing for people just starting families, larger homes for people looking to expand, and homes that will appeal to empty nesters looking to downsize," said Fernando.
In January, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners agreed to accept all the streets in the subdivision as county roads and make any needed repairs up to $160,080, which will be reimbursed over four years through a special tax district on the lots.
"This is a great public-private partnership," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We help a developer move forward with one of the largest subdivisions in several years, creating some very needed new homes. And the county gets repaid over the next four years."
A 2018 study by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce found just 18% of Whitfield County’s housing stock was built in the 21st century. Statewide, the average is 31%.
"We are excited to be helping the county address that need," Fernando said. "We are going to be providing quality homes at an affordable price that will appeal to a wide range of buyers."
