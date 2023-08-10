Buster Brown. Hydra. Poppa Doc. Black Mountain. Ted Nugent & the Amboy Dukes. Lynyrd Skynyrd.
A couple of familiar names, and some that are not. However, they and other mostly Southern bands all performed in Dalton 50 years ago in a rock music venture that three local men put together called The Warehouse. It began with a trip to New Orleans by four friends — Richard Phillips, Steve Joyce, Lamar McClure and Gentry Vaughn — to a concert hall by the same name.
“We went to see the Allman Brothers, Wet Willie and Elvin Bishop at The Warehouse in New Orleans,” said Phillips. “It was New Year’s Eve of 1972. When Gentry and I got back to Dalton, we decided to have a rock-and-roll venue in Dalton. We found an old warehouse for rent on South Hamilton (Street). It was next to the El Rancho (country bar and grill) and we rented it from Paul Tannenbaum. Things just fell into place for us.”
Especially after they talked Mike Robinson into becoming the third partner. Phillips and the late Vaughn pooled their resources, found some carpet made on “pass machines” and built a stage — and then they ran out of money. It was then that Phillips told Vaughn, “‘I know somebody who would be interested in this.”
“At the time I was working the only public job I ever had in my life — at around age 22 for the J.W. Bray Co. that made house shoes,” Robinson said. “We had a plant in Soddy-Daisy (Tennessee) with about 300 employees and I was the plant manager. Don’t ask me why. But boy, dealing with 300 women!”
“Obviously we were out of money when we started!” Phillips interjected with a laugh.
“So Richard came to see me and said if we had enough money to pay a band we could get this thing started,” recalled Robinson. “The first band we hired was Buster Brown out of Louisville (Kentucky). What did they charge us, $500?”
“I think it was three nights for $1,000,” Phillips replied. “We paid Lynyrd Skynyrd $1,000 for two nights.”
“I said, ‘Shoot, yeah, that’s good!’ I’ll pay for the band and then when we take in money I’ll take out for what I put in and we’ll split whatever’s left,” said Robinson. “On opening night Richard’s standing there looking out the door and it’s before showtime— there wasn’t nobody around. I mean nobody! Richard’s pacing the floor, he’s walking from one end of the building to another and keeps looking out the door. Ten minutes before the show starts, people start coming up the sidewalks in droves. They were parking down at the old Big K (store). And that place filled up. We sold Co-Colas and chips and candy bars and stuff like that.”
In between the name acts, local musicians played The Warehouse.
“It started out very successfully and we had a lot of bands after that,” Robinson continued. “Ted Nugent was a weird show, he’s just a strange guy — not in a bad way, just a little quirky. In between the out-of-town acts we had jam sessions with our (local) bands that had all played together at one time or another. Me and Lamar McClure and the Buckner brothers (Max and John). Danny Wade and David Wade both drummed with us. Kim Daniel. Quinn Jackson was a good bass player, and he to this day is still making music. Collian Jackson. Ricky Smith. Roy Deal.”
“I played drums, and we had a band at North Whitfield (High) with Mike, Danny Roark and my brother Tom, and we played at high schools,” added Phillips. “Tom played keyboards and could really sing!”
The Warehouse was playing by the rules, too, as far as the city was concerned.
“We had no smoking in there,” Phillips pointed out. “People would step outside and smoke. We had ‘panic hardware’ on the doors (for ease of opening from the inside) because the fire department said to do all that. We had them come over and tell us all we had to do before you can open. So we put fire extinguishers ever so many feet; we checked the carpet (for flammability) and it was OK. All the wiring had to be in conduits, so we did everything we were supposed to do for it to be safe.”
“We had to count the number of people in there, too,” said Robinson. “They set a limit on the number of people we were supposed to have in there.”
“We had good crowds, but we did have problems with traffic — I wish the police had been there helping us with that,” said Phillips.
“That was back when people were cruising (Main Street), too, and we were the new route that people could take to see who’s standing outside smoking,” Robinson said with a laugh.
“On opening night, we didn’t have money to make change with,” remembered Phillips. “So we wrote a bad check and they cashed it for us at the El Rancho for $50 in change to get started. But after that first night, we had enough money to make the check good.”
Problems arise
Because of its increasing popularity, The Warehouse was causing congestion along two-lane South Hamilton in the days before a turning lane was in the middle of the street.
“But the first problem was with the owner of the El Rancho,” said Robinson. “He was aggravated with us because we were taking up all the parking and drawing attention down there around his saloon. Then we learned early on that there were some kids coming in that were too young — 13, 14, 15 — and we had set the age limit at 16. We started double-checking at the door, so we turned away anybody that was less than 16 years old that didn’t have a driver’s license. Because it wasn’t a rough place, but kids would come in there high or drinking. Gentry wasn’t a small guy, and he and Richard were at the door.”
“We didn’t sell alcohol and we didn’t keep alcohol in there,” Phillips said. “We just wanted it to be a real fun place for kids to go. Teen Town (another youth club) on West Franklin (Street) had kinda died away and that was the only place teens could really go and hear some bands.”
“Even some of those ‘high church’ people complained about Teen Town," Robinson recollected.
Then the press got involved.
“There was a girl that came in one night, and she looked fine and all her friends looked fine when they came in,” Phillips recalled. “But this girl got sick inside and she headed for the door and we were helping her out to check on her and see what happened. Turned out she had bought some Boone’s Farm wine and drank too much with her friends. And just when she got to the door, she threw up — and just as she did, there was a city police officer right there and it literally splattered his boots.
“We knew we were in trouble because the next day the headline in the newspaper said, ‘Girl Found Drugged at The Warehouse’ or something along that line. And it hurt us real bad — after that, we had about half the crowds.”
Suddenly, the house wasn’t rocking as much.
“It was after about six weeks since we’d opened that it happened,” said Robinson. “The kids had a good time. There were some issues like Richard mentioned, and we escorted some guys out that got too aggressive or something. We’d say, ‘Come on, you’re leaving’ and throw ‘em out. We were trying to get across to the kids ‘We want you to have a good time, but you’re going to behave yourselves or you’ll be outta here quick.’ We were doing a pretty good job of it, really.”
However, public pressure began to mount because as Robinson remembered it the newspaper story “had an immediate effect.”
“Because people think you’re messing with their kids,” he explained. “Fear, whether real or imagined, is a powerful, powerful motivator. Of course, the police were charged by the people on the (city) council, ‘Hey, go down there and make sure they’re this or that,’ so they were up in our business. Like Richard said, it cut our crowds in half immediately. And that’s pretty significant because you’re struggling to make expenses.”
Fighting City Hall
However, The Warehouse was “still cookin’ for awhile after that,” said Robinson. As it turned out, they had an answer to the newspaper article.
“Mike Beverly at WBLJ called me and said they’d read the story about The Warehouse and they’d like to get our side of the story,” Phillips said. “Gentry, Mike and I went to the radio station and it was live. Telephone calls began to come in and people were giving their comments, and 99% of the people said, ‘We love The Warehouse, we’ve been there and I’ve had my kids in there and we’ve had a good time. There’s nothing going on but loud music and a bunch of kids having fun. We support it and hope everything turns out OK.’ It was one call after another.”
(Notably, Beverly told Phillips after the interview he was a “natural” on the air and offered him a job at the radio station. It began a career in broadcasting for him, and then his late brother, Tom, as well.)
However, then-Mayor Charles Bramlett “was against us,” Robinson said. “I think Ray Elrod (eventually mayor) was on the council then and I don’t remember that he had a strong opinion about us. Jimmy Young and Donny Ellis were for us. The mayor was the main one because he was catching all the calls. I’ve always attributed its demise from fear from two different directions — the parents who had good control of their kids, they just didn’t want them getting in trouble by being in a bad place. And the press was quoting the mayor and he was saying, ‘Oh, there’s riff-raff down there.’ Well, if you’re a responsible parent are you going to let your kid go down there? You’re going to tell them no.
“And another thing was the kids. When they went down there they saw cops milling around being cops and it intimidated the kids that could come there. So it was a no-win situation for our customers.”
Lessons learned
From start to finish, The Warehouse had a good run for six to seven months in 1973. The two remaining founders were asked what they learned from the experience.
“It made a big impression to be so short-lived,” Robinson said. “We didn’t have a lot of business experience. After all, we were all around 22-year-old kids.”
“If we’d had the money, we would have fought them,” Phillips said. “Mike and I sold out to Gentry, and he stayed open two or three more months.”
“Richard and I both decided that after about two or three weeks of that nonsense, we decided that we might as well quit because City Hall was going to beat us,” said Robinson. “If I knew what I know now having been on the council I would have fought with them, having prepared my case. I thought it was kinda ironic that I wound up on the City Council (from 1999-2004). I learned that the business world is a lot more complicated than it seems. I was naive and thought ‘You’ve got a business and you just run it’ without realizing other people could get up in your business.”
“At that time and at that age, I thought you can’t fight City Hall,” said Phillips. “But as I got a little older and learned a little more, I realized those guys (on the council) had a job to do and they were trying the best that they could do to keep everybody happy and do what their position required. I also learned that you have to have money to go into business. You can’t go in thinking you’re going to get rich; you better have some money for the bad times and the hard times.”
Still, “it was a good time,” Robinson concluded.
“It was safe, and 90% of the time it was joyful,” he said. “It was just that misinformation and fear, the ignorance of what we were really doing in giving kids something to do. But human nature always happens to you.”
