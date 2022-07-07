The month-long Governor's Honors Program summer camp was one "of the best experiences of my life,” said Ari Avila, a member of Dalton High School's class of 2022. “It was so great.”
“I got to spend my days with people in my major — theater — who really cared about theater, and who could take it a step further with me,” said Avila, who attended the summer camp last year. “I had so much personal growth.”
“I learned how to improv (improvisation) — (previously), I couldn’t improv to save my life — and every seat was full at all of our shows with people who appreciate theater,” she said. “I had so much experience as a dancer and singer, but not that one-on-one acting (tutelage, so) this made me a more well-rounded performer, for sure.”
The Governor's Honors Program summer camp is "something every kid should do if they have the opportunity, (because) it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it's like a big family there," said Jayden Richmond, a rising senior at Southeast Whitfield High School who also focused on theater at last summer's camp. "I'm really glad I went, and I would recommend it."
He maintains contact through a group chat with his fellow theater devotees, he texts some friends he made through his game design "minor," and he keeps in touch with his roommate through Instagram, he said.
"He was a chemistry major, so I kept hearing about his (experiences), and, as hall-mates, we'd all hang out together, eat lunch and play games."
"There were also seminars from chaperones with games, art and parties," he said. "There's a sense of unity" at the camp.
Georgia is the only state that does not charge students or families to attend its summer camp, according to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. Georgia's is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation and the largest on a single college campus (Berry College); at the camp — the 2022 edition is currently ongoing — students focus on a "major" and a "minor," theater and game design for Richmond, respectively.
Richmond and about two dozen others learned about the elements of theater, from directing to improvisation to puppetry to a deep dive of the works of two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson, he said: "I had a blast there."
About halfway through the camp Richmond and his fellow performers presented an improvisational show with comedic games and audience suggestions.
There were "funny jokes, and everyone was involved," he said. "I had no previous experience with improv, so I was very scared because I didn't know what I was getting into, but we did practice before (the show), which gave me a bit of experience, and I was able to enjoy myself (even) though it got me out of my comfort zone."
At the end of the camp, the theater department performed a final show with pieces of various plays "spliced" into one, he said. Each student acted in a scene and directed a scene.
For his directorial effort, Richmond selected a comedic coin-flip scene from Tom Stoppard's critically-acclaimed "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead," he said. "A lot of others picked tragedy, so I wanted to add a bit of lightheartedness."
Richmond much prefers comedy to tragedy, he said.
"I like to make people laugh — and I'd rather not make them sad."
He also acted in a scene from "Prelude to a Kiss," a 1988 Craig Lucas play. In Richmond's scene, a woman has been turned into an old man in a "Freaky Friday" situation, and he plays the elderly gentleman who is actually a young woman — still in love with her fiancé.
"It was a little weird to play, at first, but I really enjoyed it," he said. "I carried a cane around, and it was amazing."
Because of his theatrical experiences at the camp, Richmond has better learned how to express himself with other actors on stage, and he's "more comfortable" making suggestions that could "make a show better," he said. "Before, I'd be a little nervous and awkward, but now I feel more comfortable (with) public speaking, in general," including as a member of Southeast's mock trial team that earned a trip to state.
For his game design minor, Richmond and teammates designed their own original game after studying other existing games, he said. Their game focused on the Gold Rush and the Old West, where the main objective was to collect the most gold.
Each major group "showed off what they did" at the camp's conclusion, so while that was a performance for theater students, the music majors did a performance of their own, engineers displayed things they built, social studies students provided a mock Supreme Court, Richmond said.
"I get to see all of it, and it's really crazy how (gifted) they all are in their fields."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.