"Reflections," a short film by Dalton Junior High School student Ellis Stephens that stars his ninth-grade classmate Kinsley Stephens (no relation), was selected for the Georgia Thespian Conference's Film Festival in Columbus.
"It was a big celebration" when he learned his film was accepted, and although he wasn't able to watch the film's screening in Columbus because he was performing in Dalton High School's one-act play "Into the Woods" at the same time on another stage, his mother did view the film and reported the positive reactions to him, he said. "She was excited, and she knew I was excited."
In the four-minute film the main character played by Kinsley Stephens must contend with her unkind reflection in the mirror, Ellis Stephens said. Her reflection "talks to her and says really mean things."
Later in the film a character played by Ellis Stephens reveals a similar battle, demonstrating how "we all have our own demons and (cruel) reflections," he said.
The idea of a malevolent talking reflection first popped into his head one day after he glimpsed himself leaving his home shower, and he's a believer that "if an idea sticks in your head for a long time, it's probably a good idea" that ought to be pursued.
Originally, he wrote a script of 11 pages fleshing out the notion, and he later utilized it for a one-minute narrative podcast before turning it into a short film, he said. The lead was also a male, to be played by him, but he decided to focus his energies behind the camera, and Kinsley Stephens "was very open to it," so he made the protagonist female.
"We shot the film" — which also features an original score by Dalton High School sophomore Molly Watts — in 2.5 days," Ellis Stephens said. He was especially pleased by Kinsley Stephens' improvisation — "she did a great job on the spot" — which he allowed for in the script.
Kinsley Stephens was "really excited to do it when I read the script, because I related to it personally on a deeper level than any other show I'd done before," she said. "I connected to what that character was feeling, and when you connect to a character that much, it's easy to portray, because you are the character, not acting."
"She's very emotional and an over-thinker — she's always thinking about what others are thinking of her — and I lived that way for a long time (before) realizing it doesn't matter what other people think about you," Kinsley Stephens said. "She wants to fit in and be accepted, and" once Kinsley began her theater career in elementary school, she "felt so accepted — it's a family in theater — because no one is left out."
She improvised several insecurities that would likely be recognized by many junior high girls — "she made it her own" — and it's the authenticity of the anxieties expressed by her character and his that made the film relevant for those who saw it, Ellis Stephens said.
"I had people come up to me and say 'Thank you for making a film about me,' and it wasn't about them, but I'm happy they could relate to it, because that's why art stays with people."
"Everyone has insecurities — you're always thinking 'I wish I looked like her, or I wish I had his grades, or I wish I had that many friends' — and I put a lot of what I'd been feeling" into her performance, Kinsley Stephens said. For example, "the beauty standards of our society are really high — you have to be a certain way — and every girl feels that pressure, (so) I wanted to take that and put it into (my performance, which) I feel was really impactful."
While Kinsley Stephens is an experienced performer and dedicated to improving her craft through acting classes and workshops, this was her first performance on film, and "it is a lot different" from stage acting, she said. "In live theater, if you mess up, you keep going, but we did retakes and (made) tweaks."
She also had to modulate her performance, being less theatrical than she would be on stage, she said.
"I had to dial it down."
Though she's proud of the film and credits Ellis Stephens for making her as comfortable as possible, "watching yourself on film is the worst thing ever," she said with a laugh. "I cringed so hard the first time I watched it."
In the future, she hopes to make her facial expressions more natural while acting for a camera, and for her lines to "flow like a conversation," she said. "Broadway is my dream, but I definitely want to do more television and film acting."
Ellis Stephens plans to continue film projects, as "I definitely see myself in a way wanting to make movies as a job," and he's learning with short films, he said. "Start small, and then go big."
Last year as an eighth-grader at Dalton Middle School he had his short film "KEYZ" selected for featured viewing and a talkback session with Georgia Thespian Conference Film Festival organizers in the first year the film festival expanded beyond high school students.
The six-minute film he wrote, directed and edited centered on a talking keyboard, mostly unused until March 2020 when the keyboard became popular again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"Making it look like the keyboard is actually talking" was the main challenge, but he taught himself animation skills to accomplish the task.
"KEYZ" served as his "introduction to short filming, (so) everything I learned was new," and he was able to make "Reflections" look "more like I wanted it to look" than he was with "KEYZ," he said. "I kept going simpler and simpler (and learned the value of) planning out what shots you want, because you're always on a time crunch."
Kinsley Stephens was so impacted by this experience she wants to direct her own film for next year's Georgia Thespian Conference Film Festival.
"I want to be on the other side of the camera," and she's already writing a script centered on "a bunch of teenagers roaming around during the summer (who) go into a vintage clothing store, and each item they pick up, they're transported to that time period," she said. "I love period pieces, costumes and history."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.