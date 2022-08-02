Did you know the Creative Arts Guild has a Culinary Arts Program? It is supported by a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art kitchen and professional instructor chefs.
Come join us this year for new hands-on classes for both kids and adults as Chef Courtney Coffey helps us explore a variety of cuisines and techniques. In addition to her role at the Guild, Coffey is the culinary instructor for the CTAE (Career, Technical and Agriculture Education) program at Murray County High School. She has planned a number of fun and creative cooking experiences.
Kids classes meet evenings on Aug. 10, Oct. 12, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, March 8 and May 10. Adult classes meet evenings on Sept. 14, Nov. 9, Feb. 8 and April 12. Private culinary classes can also be arranged for groups of up to seven with menus customized to a group’s interests. You can visit www.creativeartsguild.org for more information about each class, time, planned menu, registration and cost.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people discovered or rediscovered the need (and fun) of preparing food and cooking at home. Those of us who are cooking more now could probably use some inspiration and in-person practical pointers. Learning to choose and prepare food for oneself and one’s family is a valuable life-skill that children can acquire given an opportunity, encouragement and a modest amount of instruction.
Likewise, adults can discover how simple it is to develop menus, shop for ingredients and impress family and friends with tasty meals. A little bit of practical instruction can go a long way to promoting the confidence and skills needed.
Classes need a minimum of six and can accommodate a maximum of eight.
Coffey was born and raised in the Dalton area. She graduated from Dalton High School and attended Kennesaw State University where she earned a degree in Culinary Sustainability and Hospitality. She recalls an early interest in cooking and remembers fondly watching her French grandmother cooking crepes and other wonderful dishes. Her first cooking attempt was making scrambled eggs with her grandmother’s help.
While at college and after receiving her degree, she honed her culinary skills working at restaurants in the Atlanta/Marietta area including Donetto, Redbird, Spring and the Brookstone Golf and Country Club in Acworth. She credits celebrity chefs Alton Brown and Joshua Weissman with inspiring her as well as Chef Nathan Greven, her culinary instructor at Dalton High School.
Her primary goal is to continue teaching: “I love cooking; I think it is becoming a lost art and I enjoy seeing how much joy and satisfaction my students get from preparing delicious meals.”
She also loves everything Disney and has her own business fabricating “Mickey Ears.” She loves gardening and, you guessed it, cooking for family and friends.
You can receive more information about the Guild’s Culinary Arts Program at the website listed above or by calling Amanda Walker at (706) 278-0168.
