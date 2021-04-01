These bills are headed to the governor

ATLANTA — While the saga of Georgia’s election changes dominated the news cycle during the 2021 state legislative session, a variety of other bills made their way through both chambers and are now heading to the governor’s desk.
From the expected overhaul of the state’s citizen’s arrest statute to cocktails to go, Georgia lawmakers passed dozens of bills that could impact Peach State residents. From 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday, lawmakers blew through a flurry of new legislation — some even with support on both sides of the aisle.
Here’s a roundup of some of the bills on their way to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
Fiscal year 2022 budget
The only piece of legislation lawmakers are required by law to pass, the fiscal year 2022 budget, cleared both chambers late. The budget proposal which would take effect July 1 doles out more than $27 billion in spending to departments and agencies. It would increase funding to mental health needs, provide extra dollars for schools, and backfills many of the cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the highlights include $40 million for a rural innovation fund, $10 million toward boosting internet in rural areas, 60% backfill of the cuts made to education funding and upward of $60 million for mental health programs.
The state is receiving more than $4.7 billion in federal dollars from the last COVID-19 relief bill although allocation is at the governor’s discretion.
Citizen's arrest
Sparked by the “vigilante-style” shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in Brunswick last year, lawmakers unanimously passed legislation to repeal the state’s citizen’s arrest statute.
The legislation — House Bill 279 — would roll back the ability for private citizens to arrest someone, but carves out exceptions for security guards and employees of businesses to detain someone they believe has committed a crime. It also allows law enforcement officers to make arrests outside of their jurisdictions.
Porch piracy
House Bill 94, which passed both chambers, would make it a felony to steal packages from three or more addresses. The measure comes after a spike in complaints of thieves raiding neighborhoods for Amazon packages and other deliveries.
"Defunding the police"
The legislature approved a bill that would ban local governments from making significant cuts to funding for their law enforcement. House Bill 286 prohibits cities and counties from reducing funding for their departments by more than 5% in one year.
Cocktails to go
Georgians may soon be able to take their favorite restaurant cocktails home. The legislature voted in favor of Senate Bill 286 that allows Georgia customers to order mixed alcoholic drinks with food in to-go orders.
College athlete compensation
A bill that would pay college athletes for the use of their “name, image or likeness" passed the General Assembly on Wednesday. House Bill 617 would allow students to receive compensation, and prohibit schools from revoking their scholarships. However, the measure wouldn’t take effect until the NCAA changes its rules or Congress passes its own bill to allow student compensation.
Paid parental leave
Nearly 250,000 Georgians may be eligible to receive paid parental leave under a measure that passed the legislature. House Bill 146 would offer three weeks of paid parental leave to all state, public university and public school employees after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.
Permanent daylight saving time
Georgia lawmakers backed a proposal to take the state to daylight saving time year-round, pending congressional approval. Senate Bill 100 would stop Georgians from switching their clocks twice a year. Eleven other states have adopted permanent daylight saving time measures dependent on Congress giving its approval.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
