'These kids are passionate': Dalton High robotics strives to do more with less this year

Though Dalton High School's robotics team boasts fewer members than usual this season, the participating students are even more steadfast in their commitment, and because each team member has added responsibilities, they're learning more, which will serve them well in the future, according to the team's coach.
There's "more work with fewer people," said freshman Amaya Cruz. "It's a very rare experience, but a very nice experience."
"I'm a freshman, and I'm doing stuff I never thought I'd do in high school," said Alex Mercado, who is focusing primarily on building the robot in his first year with the team. "I can't wait to see the end results."
The "casual (team members) are gone, but the dedicated ones are staying, and they're even stronger," said Davin Norton, the team's second-year coach. This squad has 8-10 "core members," down significantly from the 20-24 last season, but "these kids are passionate, and they're doing their best to move it forward, grow, and learn."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dalton Public Schools has allowed students to learn completely virtually, if they wish, which took a chunk out of the team, and several former team members have picked up additional work shifts this year to support their families during the economic downturn, said Norton, an engineering teacher at the high school. "They want to be involved, but can't due to" work and/or virtual learning.
In addition, the group of students who helped birth the robotics team at Dalton High a handful of years ago have been lost to graduation, leaving only three or four returnees, he said. "The seniority just vaporized."
"We're rebuilding, but they're picking all of this up quickly," he said. "They've really taken an interest."
The 2020 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics season was curtailed by the pandemic, so Dalton High only competed in two events, and "we struggled with some communications issues, but we totally scrapped the design from last year and rebuilt," Norton said. "We have much better control this year."
"The belt system did not work that well, but we have a new approach this year," said senior captain Will Wright. "We hope our robot will be significantly better than last year's."
The 2021 season kicked off Jan. 9 with the release of this year's challenge, a game similar to the one from last year's aborted season, said Norton, who succeeded Jessica Ashlock as the team's coach. This season's challenge includes a specific driving portion, a shooting element, and an opportunity for teams to suggest their own games for future seasons, among other elements.
"We'll need a different set of code for each challenge, and (a couple of) our good coders from last year aren't able to come anymore" due to the pandemic, Wright said. "We're learning it on our own, and that's better in the long term, but it is a challenge."
Competitions will be virtual, rather than in-person events, this season due to pandemic precautions, Norton said. Teams are asked to record themselves, then submit those efforts to judges during a window open until early March.
"That's one of our challenges this year, finding a space to practice and record," Norton said. "We need a space to do it," because the room in which they're building the robot at school isn't long, wide or high enough.
Not interacting with other teams at competitions this season is a major loss, Wright said. "I will miss that, but we still get to build a robot, so it's still a good time."
Though this season is "very different from normal (because of the pandemic), it's always fun," Cruz said. "We work together, bond, and have our own jokes."
