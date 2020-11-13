In Carrie Kitchens' fifth-grade class at Blue Ridge School, students analyzed a Veterans Day poem, "The Best on Earth: A Veterans Day Tribute," by Joanna Fuchs, on Wednesday, and it showed "why veterans are important," said fifth-grader Mayra Villalovos.
Not only do they sometimes "sacrifice their lives," but they have to be willing to spend long stretches away from family and friends — perhaps even outside the United States, she said.
It's always positive to send letters or care packages to veterans, especially around holidays like Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Villalovos said. "They probably miss whomever they were close to before they left."
Some of that aid can be rendered here at home, to veterans who have fallen on hard times and may even be homeless, said Valeria Pena, a fifth-grader who has an uncle serving in the Air Force. "They sacrificed for us, so we should want to help them."
Blue Ridge School educators made sure to emphasize the importance of Veterans Day with students while at the same time incorporating grade-level standards to make the learning experience even more impactful.
"We're very intentional in every thing we do," making lessons "thematic, and the teachers here get that," said Christine Long, Blue Ridge's principal. "We want to (mark) these holidays" and blend those celebrations with important educational points, "doing it all in a fun, engaging way."
Kindergartners in Nancy Goble's classroom wrote thank you cards to veterans.
"I have some contacts with veterans, and they put me in touch with other veterans," Goble said. The completed notes will be sent to those veterans, and "I'd like to have them take pictures with the cards and send those back to the kids."
Goble took time in her class all week, not only on Wednesday, to discuss veterans and their value with her students, she said. "We talked about what a veteran is, what they mean to us, and compliments we can give them" in the letters.
After a discussion Wednesday, she allowed the students to vote whether they'd use the phrase "thank you for keeping us safe" or "thank you for protecting our country" in the letters, and they selected the latter. She also reminded them of the components of letters, including salutations, and helped with grammar and spelling.
"It's so refreshing to see our youngest learners doing those notes," Long said. By tying education standards into Veterans Day activities, "students get more from it."
"We always want to do something for Veterans Day, and in fifth grade, our standards are really specific with finding elements in poetry," such as spotting bias and comprehending inferences, Kitchens said. With the Veterans Day poem, students discussed the relationship between veterans and civilians — similarities and differences.
And if all that seems a touch advanced for fifth-graders, well, that is by design.
"I push them," Kitchens said. "I challenge them."
Blue Ridge has numerous students who are immigrants or have parents who immigrated to the United States, so "they understand sacrificing for a better life," Kitchens said. Immigrants to America come here because of "the freedoms, protections and opportunities," which veterans have played a key role in defending for centuries.
"Last year, we invited veterans in from our community and had a parade with flags and a breakfast," Long said. "This year," because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "we couldn't go as big, but it's still really important to do something."
Depending on the grade level and class, some students met with veterans via Zoom to discuss their experiences, while others watched Veterans Day videos, made American flag hats or created videos with local veterans who shared their stories. Earlier this week, Lindsey Parris and her kindergarten students engaged in a Zoom session with her father, Jeffery Parris, a veteran.
"He was so excited to Zoom with his daughter's kindergarten class, and they were thrilled to see him," Long said. Students are sending him thank you notes, and "he's touched by it all."
Several other area schools conducted similar activities around Veterans Day.
Classes at Brookwood School worked on various elements for a Veterans Day video every student then viewed, including interviews with veterans, according to Cindy Wagner, Brookwood's media specialist. Students in upper grades had an essay contest with Veterans Day prompts, second-graders created their own poppies (a memorial flower), first-graders crafted soldiers, and kindergartners constructed American flags.
In Whitfield County Schools, many schools did virtual Veterans Day programs, including New Hope Middle School and Dug Gap Elementary.
"It's hard right now — we can't bring the veterans into school because of (COVID-19) — but we still want to do whatever we can to honor and appreciate them," Goble said. "They've provided the freedoms we need and enjoy."
Students "have to understand what (Veterans Day) is all about, what it stands for, and realize who veterans are," Long said. "We have the freedoms we have because veterans fought for them, and it's really important to remember them, because they are very special people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.