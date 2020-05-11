'This is not busy work': Whitfield County elementary educators push forward with teaching during the pandemic

With students shut out of buildings due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Whitfield County Schools elementary teachers have had to find new ways to educate their charges during the final couple of months of this school year.
"I've never experienced anything like this as a student or a teacher, and I never want to experience it again, (because) I miss just being together with my kids, seeing their smiles when they come down the hallway in the morning or when the light bulb goes on when they understand something," said Kendra Henson, who teaches the fifth grade at Cohutta Elementary. "In my room, I tell them 'You're my children, you're my babies,' and it's that part I miss."
But this forced digital learning has only confirmed that "the direction we're going incorporating more technology in our classrooms is (right)," Henson said. "Students are better prepared for the future by knowing how to work this technology."
In addition, Henson has gotten to know her fellow faculty members "on a more personal level" through virtual faculty meetings, and "our superintendent is phenomenal," she said. Judy Gilreath "has been amazing, keeping us up to date, and we know we're all on the same page together."
Cohutta Elementary is a one-to-one school where students have their own Chromebooks, and "we use Google Classroom to push out assignments to them, so they're accustomed to going on Google Classroom and seeing assignments," Henson said. "They know what to do, and we chose to continue normalcy with them, so every Monday we push out assignments for the week."
Henson and her students have a Google Meet video meeting most days where she checks in with them, discusses assignments and fields questions, she said. Then, for the final 15-20 minutes, "we just give them time to hang out."
"It's a safe zone for them to interact, not be isolated during this scary time," she said. "They can still feel like Cohutta Bulldogs."
Typically, Cohutta celebrates its departing fifth-graders at the end of the school year, so Henson has tried to continue that as much as possible. Their baby pictures are shared in a slideshow on the school's Facebook page, and she's passing along advice to future fifth-graders from her current students, as well as their favorite memories.
That's not a replacement for a true farewell tour, as fifth-grader Jonah Ogas observed.
"I feel kind of sad, because I am never going to get to go back to Cohutta and say 'Hi' to the teachers, (and) I am (not) going to get to see every other kid in the younger grades for awhile," he said.
There are parts of learning from home he's enjoyed, however, such as the fact "I get to sit where I want, I get to eat the food I want, and I get to work and take breaks when I want," he said. "The only problem is because it is three months, I will not get to go to an actual school for awhile, (and) I will really miss the teachers and my fifth-grade and fourth-grade friends."
His classmates, Kinsley Carson and Kobe Rodriguez, expressed similar sentiments.
"I think digital learning is cool, but I miss school so much," Rodriguez said. "To me, digital learning just doesn't have as big of an impact as being in the classroom with my teachers.”
“I feel like I’m learning, but I’m not as engaged as I would be in the classroom," Carson said. "It’s difficult being away from my teachers and friends."
Henson emphasized that students need to "use this time to learn, not waste it."
"This is not busy work, it's work to keep them making academic progress" in order to reduce the impact of the dreaded "summer slide," she said. "We need, as a community, to have the expectation our kids complete this work."
"The hardest part was the first week, but I had a Google meeting with just the parents so they could learn how to navigate Google Classroom," she concluded. "Google has been our main platform, and it's been a smooth process."
