Christina Long came into the Conasauga Drug Court “with a chip on my shoulder the size of Mount Everest.”
“I was broken, battered and hopeless, knowing that I needed to change but not willing to make an honest effort toward anything,” she said at the treatment program's 86th graduation recently. “I'm like a lot of people, and had a rough childhood.”
Those early years included physical, mental and sexual abuse.
“Needless to say, this left me feeling as if I was viewed different from anyone else,” Long continued. “Although I grew to play the victim and the poor-me card throughout my life, let me set the record straight — I'm not a victim, but I am a survivor of so much. This program helped me realize I was never taught the basics of growing up. I wasn't nurtured or loved, I didn't feel safe or secure … I had no real understanding of God, only to believe that I was lost to him. I was spiritually bankrupt.”
Long's story of eventually finding hope fit well into the spirit of thankful success that infused and permeated the graduation ceremony that also marked the 20th anniversary of the program in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties). Long, along with Annette Davis, Destiny Machelle Hall and Tim Green, were the four featured graduates of the innovative program that not only keeps offenders out of incarceration but has also changed thousands of lives when family members, friends and employers are factored in.
Presiding Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks calls Drug Court and its participants “almost exclusively high-need, high-risk type situations.”
“A lot of these people have already been to prison — some multiple times,” he pointed out in a pre-graduation interview. “It's not necessarily their last (opportunity), but when you look at their history you see for some this is their best, and last, opportunity to get into a program of substance where they will be held accountable on a daily basis, 24/7, with treatment, a crisis phone, surveillance and probation.”
Before receiving her diploma, Davis said personal milestones she's achieved through Drug Court include “(learning) to set boundaries … to put myself first, (and) the importance of recovery in my life and not to take life for granted. My health is very important, to know to stay away from certain people, places and things; to love myself, to pay my bills on time and be responsible.”
Hall said as the oldest of nine children she was “the definition of reckless, even with my life.”
“My life was of no value after the day I lost my daughter (through loss of custody),” she said. “The day I pled into Drug Court Judge Wilbanks told me this was the hardest thing I'd ever have to do, he did not minimize. This is definitely the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, but also the most rewarding.”
Green contracted COVID-19 and marveled that Drug Court staff stuck with him.
“God will bring good out of every situation .. not only for the help I needed, but for the help I might not necessarily want,” he said candidly.
When faced with 20 days of jail time imposed by Wilbanks, who promised he would “put it on a shelf” if Green shaped up — and it would “be up to him if it stayed there” — Green said he realized he had a decision to make.
“Run back to my past, or take a leap of faith and work toward a better future,” he recalled. “I asked God for strength … (and) focused on my program. I read the books, did my journaling and stayed connected with my mentor and the other guys in the program. I attended my classes and humbled myself to learn the things the staff were trying to teach me. It didn't happen overnight, but by the time I got to Phase 2 I could tell things were changing for me for the better.”
At the start of Phase 3, Green was asked about becoming a mentor.
“I felt myself shifting from being part of the problem to choosing to helping with the solution,” he said. “I felt a new sense of trust and responsibility. It's an obligation I take very seriously. It has helped me as much as the guys I mentor.”
Years ago Wilbanks was in private practice with a contract as public defender in Murray County, and he also has served as a Municipal Court judge for the city of Dalton and Juvenile Court judge for the Conasauga circuit. He had caught the attention of the first presiding Drug Court judge, Jack Partain, when Wilbanks also sat in as a Superior Court judge when needed.
Wilbanks was doing accountability court-type process with DUIs in Municipal Court before Drug Court was established.
“It was driven by addiction, whether it be alcohol or marijuana or other drugs,” Wilbanks said. “I was really tired of seeing those same people over and over and over with nothing changing, so I started implementing conditions to their probation that required them to get in active treatment.”
Highland Rivers would help by showing up in court and assisting, he noted.
“Judge Partain knew my heart for that sort of work, and he thought I'd be a good fit,” Wilbanks said. “I was just brimming with excitement for the opportunity we would have to help people change their lives.”
He was asked what the Drug Court graduation ceremonies mean to him, and their impact on the community.
“It's very moving for me both personally and professionally, and I frequently show my emotion when that happens,” he replied. “It's such an amazing, spontaneous process how moving graduations can be. You can't plan it. When it clicks, it's almost like flipping a switch. They're doing the math, they're connecting the dots, they see the big picture and it's just a radical change.
"Addiction causes the chemistry of the brain to change, literally, their ability to process and think through … (and) they've lost that ability because of the chemicals in the drugs. So when we get that cleaned out and get them focused on recovery and going forward, it's like they're finally firing on eight cylinders. It really is amazing.
“Sometimes it's so stark, you just stop and go 'Wow, did they just say that?' It is quite astounding. I tell people this is the best thing I do, but it's also the hardest thing I do.
"We use the term surrender. It has to be a complete surrender to doing the next right thing. We talk about surrender and complete, brutal honesty. It's living with God's intention, which they've ignored and fought against all their life. Finally it clicks and they're off to the races. It's amazing.”
Local Drug Court beginnings
Partain was present at the 20th anniversary graduation, and related beforehand how the program started.
“Judge (Coy) Temples gave me a brochure, it was a seminar advertising how to start a drug court that was being put on down in Brunswick,” he recalled. “So he said how about going to this seminar and checking it out, see if this is something we need to do here in Dalton. It was a three-day seminar, and I learned all about drug courts, how to establish them. At that time there were only about five in the state.”
Partain returned “very enthusiastic that we needed something like this in our community.”
After meeting with the other judges at the time — Temples, William Boyett and Charles Pannell — a decision was make to move forward.
“That was around the latter part of 2000,” Partain said. “We spent all of 2001 learning and planning to do it. We got some grants and visited some drug courts around — Pensacola, Florida, with Jim Sneary and myself, and Lafayette, Louisiana, and Buffalo, New York, with the entire team. We were at the one in Buffalo on 9/11. Sheriff (Scott) Chitwood was on the team, Judge Wilbanks was one, and head of the probation department Cindy McClure, and George Shirilla was the Drug Court coordinator at that time. I hate to try to tell you all the names because I'll leave someone out.”
That last training to “learn how to do it” before implementation in 2002 came to an abrupt end.
“It was very difficult getting back from Buffalo,” Partain remembered. “We were supposed to be there a whole week. The seminar started on Monday and 9/11 was on Tuesday morning — and everything stopped. They couldn't fly speakers in and they couldn't get us out. We were stuck there and couldn't even get a rental car. We finally rented cars and drove back on Thursday or Friday.”
When Drug Court for the judicial circuit was in its planning stages, Partain said, “We had no idea that it was going to have the impact that it did.”
“We thought the ones who would put up the biggest obstacle to Drug Court would be law enforcement, but it turned out they were the biggest proponents,” he recalled. “They loved Drug Court because it got people off the streets and they didn't have to chase them around anymore. That was a little eye-opening, we had no idea that was going to be the case. But it worked out so well in that regard.”
He added that has been a “ripple effect” in hundreds of families and even businesses through the two decades.
“You teach one person to manage his or her addiction, and that has an effect on their whole family, their workplace and so many people,” Partain noted. “The ripple effect is incredible! We may have an 'x' effect of successful people, but then you multiply that by who knows what? So it's helped more people than the numbers show.
"I had a tremendous team that did the work and made it happen — I was just there and did hardly anything. But personally, it did my heart good to see the mothers and fathers get their children back, the children get their mothers and fathers back, siblings get their siblings back, employers have their employees back. It's just incredible the good the program has done over the years.
“The team effort included the county commissioners, people who volunteer their time and people that gave money, people that got us government grants, the state of Georgia was so generous starting around 2010 in granting us money. (Then-Gov.) Nathan Deal had a drug court initiative and a committee, and the legislature allocated millions of dollars for drug courts statewide, and that was part of it, too. And that money's still coming in.”
Throughout the evening, many voices of thanks from the graduates went to Wilbanks, Drug Court coordinator Terry Sosebee, many counselors and members of the probation and corrections community, and Partain for their leadership in the program.
Christina Long perhaps summed up the program in a nutshell: “Today, I have healthy boundaries — self-love, self-worth, respect and integrity ... I don't strive to be perfect, I just want to be better today than I was yesterday.”
A Conasauga Drug Court testimony
Long consented to be interviewed by the Dalton Daily Citizen about her testimony. She is originally from Ohio.
“My childhood years lacked maternal bonding with my mother and the resulting sense of safety and security, and I always felt twisted up and alone,” she began. “As I grew up, any attention was better than no attention, so I rolled with whatever I could get — whether that involved acting out, or just becoming a teenager. It got to where instead of people using and abusing me, I used and abused myself — so the cycle continued.”
The result was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana as a teenager. She called the trauma of physical, mental and sexual abuse the “gateway drug” for her instead of marijuana.
“Once I started doing any substances, it was the way to go because I could numb everything else,” she said. “And I had this bad attitude … I was going to use and abuse before they abused me.”
This continued after she married.
“I turned to pills because my only coping skills throughout life had been to be mean, and the only thing that ever gave me any relief was to use (drugs),” she explained.
“ ... Eventually it went to methadone and heroin. My mom and grandma passed away when I was 30, and that sent me down into a spiral.
“Throughout my marriage I lost myself ... I played the victim, and it was 'poor me.' And then everybody died, and eventually I just couldn't cope. I went to prison, and Kaylee (her daughter) went into the (foster) system ... So here I am again the victim.”
Through it all, Long never honestly thought about getting clean from drugs.
“(Every situation) was just another reason, another crutch — because if you knew how bad it was for me you'd understand,” she said.
After prison, Long let her brother bring her to Georgia to get away from Ohio in hopes she would get better and be able to reestablish her relationship with Kaylee, who was afraid of her mother and a relapse “they all knew was coming.”
“I wanted to get better — if you did it for me,” Long said. “In theory, it was a great idea, because I wasn't going to put in any work, I had no follow-through. I've always been able to wear a mask and tell you what you want to hear, and probably make you believe it. I had absolutely no self-worth. So I came down here (to Dalton) but didn't try to do any better. I was probably going to die in the streets, and I deserved it.”
Through the Drug Court process, which included the residential substance abuse treatment (RSAT) program, she began to realize the childhood trauma “left me wired differently.”
“Because through the years, I knew if somebody did come into my life that cared about me there was a motive,” she revealed. “I lost Kaylee and came down here and got back on meth, got some (criminal) cases from trying to sell drugs. I did a lot of county time (in jail) and somebody was telling me about Drug Court … but I was not ready to do that. I got sent to RSAT, and knew it was my trauma that I was packing around.”
Long said Narcotics Anonymous also was critical to her recovery.
“I was hearing my story from other people, and I was thinking I'm not the only one! Something's working for them and I want it!” she said. “Now I've been able to help some folks, and that's the name of the game. You don't know that you're going to be able to, but to be able to is awesome. I used to feel like I was invisible, but today it's so important that you're seen and heard — but not just for any reason.”
Long said she's being heard, and people are listening to her story; she recently spoke at Leadership Dalton about Drug Court and was well received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.