Surrounded by family and friends, Margaret Wooten smiled as she looked across the dining room at Orchard Ridge Residences, a senior living facility north of Dalton.
“I can’t believe everyone came here for me,” she said. “This is so nice.”
Everyone gathered to help Wooten celebrate her 99th birthday.
“When she found out they were going to do this for her, it made her really happy,” said Wooten’s daughter Connie Ferguson.
Wooten was born in 1924, which organizers noted was the same year as former President Jimmy Carter and the year of the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Teresa Carter, administrator at Orchard Ridge, said they throw a birthday party for every resident but this one was special.
“It’s not every day that we are able to help someone celebrate their 99th birthday,” she said. “This is a real honor. We are happy to be a part of this. Look at her, she looks amazing, 20 years younger.”
Orchard Ridge has 34 residents in its main house and 24 in its memory unit for those with dementia.
Wooten hugged her great-grandchildren, Kirby and Knox Smith, and looked over the birthday cake in front of her.
“That looks really good,” she said.
Katie Swinney, another of Wooten’s daughters, said when many people see her mother they think she’s much younger.
“She doesn’t look 99 at all,” she said.
Asked what she thinks the secret to her mother’s longevity is, Swinney said, “She’s so sweet. She’s just a really nice person. and she has always taken care of herself. She doesn’t eat junk food like the rest of us.”
“Not often,” Wooten said upon hearing that.
Orchard Ridge activities coordinator Jennifer Zeigler said not only the residents but the staff had been looking forward to the birthday party.
“Miss Margaret is such a sweet lady,” she said. “Everyone here loves her.”
Huge cheers erupted as Wooten blew out the candle that had been on her cake, and then the staff served cake and ice cream to all in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.