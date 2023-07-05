By a 4-0 vote on Wednesday, the Board of Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commissioners, which oversees Dalton Utilities, confirmed John Thomas as the utility's new CEO.
Two weeks ago the board named Thomas as the sole finalist. Thomas previously served as chief financial officer.
"We appreciate your past service," said board Chairman Joe Yarbrough. "We are looking forward to your successful service in the future. We are very confident of your abilities and your experience to prepare you for this service. We look forward to the opportunity to work closely with you and your team."
"Thomas joined Dalton Utilities in 2008 as a manager within the electric and natural gas business units and quickly rose to chief energy services officer, leading the energy sector through an aggressive growth trajectory," the utility had said previously in a press release. "He was named chief financial officer in June 2022."
"I appreciate the confidence and support this board has given me," said Thomas. "I am looking forward to working with the board to pursue the goals of the utility."
"Prior to joining the utility, Thomas served as an electrical division officer in the United States Navy," according to the press release. "Aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Thomas supervised technical work groups responsible for the operation, maintenance and overhaul of all shipboard, non-nuclear electrical equipment and interior communications systems. He holds seats on several professional boards including the Nuclear Managing Board for Plants Hatch and Vogtle and is an active member of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College board."
Yarbrough said board members interviewed six candidates. He said Thomas' broad experience at the utility — where he has served in both operations and finance — stood out.
Thomas follows Tom Bundros, who retired on June 30. Bundros joined the utility in 1997 as its chief financial officer and in later years served as chief operating officer. He was named CEO in 2016.
Dalton Utilities is a multi-business regional utility, serving electric customers in the city of Dalton, water customers in Whitfield and Murray counties, wastewater customers in Whitfield County, cable television and internet customers in Dalton, and natural gas customers in Floyd, Gordon and Whitfield counties.
