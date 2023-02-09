Friends and colleagues recall Bishop Stephen Thomas as a man who loved Dalton and Whitfield County.
Thomas, who served as bishop for Community Fellowship Church of Ministries for 37 years, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3. He was 61.
"He was a pastor's pastor," said friend Antoine Simmons. "He could relate to the struggles and concerns of his church members, of his fellow pastors and of the community at large. He was a very inclusive pastor."
Thomas was one of the founders of and a former president of the Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County. The Concerned Clergy consists of the pastors of community churches of various denominations in Whitfield County. The pastors' goal is to foster fellowship and service to God and community among their church members, emphasizing their responsibility in civic matters in order to promote good citizenship. Members are informed of available community services and opportunities and rally community prayer, aid and support in response to local, state and national crises.
"He (Thomas) felt that it was important for pastors to show unity and to come together to address the community's needs," said Simmons.
Thomas was also a long-time member of the Dalton Recreation Commission, which oversees the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
"That was something that was important to him," said Mayor David Pennington. "His children took part in rec department programs, and he knew how important they are to the city's children."
There will be a homegoing celebration for Thomas on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center with Minister Matthew Thomas, Minister Charlie Walker Jr. and Pastor David Thomas as eulogists. There will be a special memorial service on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
