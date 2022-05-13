John Thomas has been a member of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners for a little more than a year.
“It has been a really good experience,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Thomas defeated Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, in an April 2021 special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the board. Thomas defeated Day in that runoff by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%). The two face each other again in the May 24 Republican Party primary for a full four-year term in that post. No Democrat qualified.
A Whitfield County native, Thomas served on the Whitfield County Board of Education from 2007 to 2010 and has served on the Dalton-Whitfield County Planning Commission for the past two years. Planning commission members are appointed by the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the Dalton City Council and hold hearings on and make recommendations on zoning requests.
Thomas said one of the things he is most proud of is when the Board of Commissioners cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills last fall. That was the largest tax cut in this century and allowed county property owners to keep some $2.7 million, according to data provided by the county at the time.
“It’s my understanding that was the biggest county property tax cut in about 25 years,” Thomas said.
“We did a national search for a new county administrator (Robert Sivick, who had most recently served almost four years as county administrator of Waushara County, Wisconsin),” Thomas said.
“I think we made a wise choice,” he said. “He (Sivick) has been here several months now, and he’s doing a really good job.”
Thomas said he is also proud of an agreement reached between commissioners and the Dalton City Council in March that will see local funding for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library’s operating budget increase to about $750,000 from about $560,000.
“I hope this is just a first step,” Thomas said. “I hope we will be able to increase funding further. For some kids, the library is a big part of their lives.”
Thomas graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School in 1982. He graduated from Dalton Junior College and attended Reinhardt College. He has been a local realtor for the past 21 years and co-owner of Coldwell Banker/Kinard Realty since 2007.
Thomas said the commissioners need to continue to work to diversify the county’s economy so that it isn’t so reliant on floorcovering.
“I believe in giving tax breaks to industry if it can help create jobs and bring in different industries,” he said. “That creates a benefit for the entire county.”
But Thomas said he opposes giving such tax breaks to residential property developers, saying that shifts the burden of such developments onto other taxpayers.
Thomas opposed intergovernmental agreements providing tax increment financing to two mixed-use developments, Patterson Farm in Varnell and The Township at Hammond Creek in Dalton. He said he remains open to providing such financing to purely commercial developments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.