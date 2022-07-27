The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel, properties of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, announce the final Second Saturday opening for 2022.
Both properties will be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. This last summer opening will celebrate Thomas the Tank Engine at the depot and feature several special displays at the hotel. Admission to tours, trains and displays is free, but donations are appreciated.
The Chatsworth Depot is the oldest building in town, built in 1905 by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The passenger waiting room contains a talc museum showcasing the talc industry in Murray County. The station agent’s office and the freight room contain historic railroad artifacts and exhibits related to the depot. The 1960 caboose, located behind the depot, will be open for visitors to see. Historical society members will be present to give tours and answer questions.
Thomas and his friends, in both HO and the larger G Scale, will be special guests for August, running on model train tracks both indoors and outdoors at the depot. The popular "Big Blue Train" will make its second appearance this year, giving train rides to those in attendance. There will be a special area inside the depot with wooden Brio trains for the smallest train fans to get "hands on" playtime with Thomas and friends. Youngsters from 1 to 100 love operating model trains, especially Thomas and his friends from the island of Sodor.
For the first time, there will be kid-powered train rides at the Chatsworth Depot. Kids crank these cars with their hands (somewhat like riding a bicycle, but with your hands) to power themselves around the track. The train car runs on 7/8-gauge track and carries the youngsters at their own pace. Each person rides and powers his/her car.
The historic Wright Hotel (1909), a one-of-a-kind structure in North Georgia that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will feature a new miniature lamp display. This collection of small kerosene lamps was donated to the society by Kathryn Sellers of Dalton and is being shown for the first time.
Also, visitors will have one more opportunity to see the Nannie Arthur painting collection as well as the Keith Store/Tennga exhibit that have been highlights this year. The revamped nurse’s station will again be open, as well as the guest, museum, dining and living rooms, along with the office/gift shop that are part of every tour of this amazing building, located at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in downtown Chatsworth.
The historical society thanks the 2022 business partners that make the programs presented this year possible. Many have been supporting the depot and its Second Saturday openings for several years.
The 2022 partners are Peeples Funeral Home, Bradley Ace Hardware, Bojangles, Captain D’s and Krystal restaurants, Dr. John Robson, Chatsworth First Community Bank and the Murray County Elected Officials. Be sure to tell them you appreciate their supporting the historic properties of Chatsworth any time you visit or contact one of these.
You can check out the depot, hotel and caboose on Facebook.
