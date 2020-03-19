On Wednesday's finale of "America's Top Dog," Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Todd Thompson and his K9 partner Eddy fell mere seconds shy of reaching the final stage, but Thompson remains "extremely proud" of their performance.
"Could we have won the whole thing? Oh, yeah, but I'm tickled with the performance, and everyone walked away with more pride and confidence," Thompson said. "It was an awesome show and a great experience."
Thompson and Eddy set a new course record in the K9 combine during the finale, and although that time was bested by a later team, they still finished second in the opening stage, with two of the finale's seven teams failing to reach the second stage.
In the boneyard, Thompson and Eddy narrowly missed a trip to the final stage; though they were one of three teams to find three of four scented items, the other two did so slightly faster, so they advanced to the last obstacle, along with the team that sniffed out all four scented items.
Because the finale was taped last summer, "I had forgotten some of the minute details, like how close it was; 2.5 seconds got me, (so it was) a nail-biter," Thompson said. "There are a lot of 'what-ifs,' but at the end of the day, you throw all that stuff in the trash."
During Thompson's first competition, he told his wife prior to the boneyard that if he could advance past that stage, he'd win the contest, and he felt similarly in the finale.
"I felt great about" the final stage, but "the boneyard makes or breaks everything," he said. While teams previously had to find five items in five minutes, the finale's boneyard asked them to locate four objects in four minutes, with the added hurdle of a decoy room.
"I see decoy rooms in certifications, but, mentally, you think there will be something there," he said. After spending some time searching fruitlessly, "I knew we needed to leave quickly, because it was a nonproductive area."
Dogs have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about 6 million in humans, and "the part of a dog's brain that is devoted to analyzing smells is, proportionally speaking, 40 times greater than ours," according to the PBS program "Nova." "Dogs' sense of smell overpowers our own by orders of magnitude — it's 10,000 to 100,000 times as acute."
The finale's stakes added to the pressure of the boneyard.
"Everyone was super stressed, running around frantic, and that stress runs down leash (as) dogs pick up on that," Thompson said. "Everybody wanted it."
Growing attention and adoration
Thompson and others shot their individual episodes in mid-June of 2019, and winners selected for the finale returned in late-June. While only Thompson, his wife, Ann, and Eddy flew to Los Angles for the first taping, he was able to bring his daughter, Emma, on the second trip.
"My wife is my number one fan, and I know my daughter thinks it's cool, even if she doesn't always let me know," Thompson said with a chuckle. The finale's taping ran into the early hours of June 29, Emma's birthday, so "I was able to wish my daughter 'Happy birthday' on TV."
Though that moment didn't make the final cut, Thompson was still satisfied with how the finale was presented.
"Last night was the best episode of them all," he said. "It was fantastic."
Thompson watched all the other episodes of the show, not only his own, because "I wanted to see all their stories," he said. "I also wanted to see what my competition would be (for the finale), because I only knew the people from my episode."
Though he knew the outcome of his first episode and the finale, he was "still nervous" watching them, he said. "I wanted to show the community that we did (well), and I wanted them to be proud."
Thompson has heard from numerous individuals from across America regarding his team's performance on the show, and "we've kind of put Whitfield County on the map," he said. It's his intent to respond to every email, text, call and letter, because "if it's important enough to them to do that, it's important for me to reply."
Thompson acknowledged this sudden influx of attention might be uncomfortable for an introvert, but fortunately he's as gregarious as a small-town mayor.
"My wife and my mother will both tell you that I've never met a stranger," he said. "A lot of America knows who Eddy and I are, which is odd, but it's also neat, because people feel they have a part of things when they have a common bond with you."
"I've seen a lot of that through this whirlwind experience," he added. "People want to be part of something neat."
He's also been passing out Team Eddy cards, stickers and T-shirts, because "I can't be thankful enough for all the support," he said. "A part of me can't help but feel I don't deserve all this."
Thompson dedicated his efforts on the show to Lt. Fran Rice, a longtime member of the sheriff's office who died last year, and Eddy wore Rice's retirement badge on his chest during the competition.
Thompson and Eddy, who have worked together for four years, also drew praise from experts for their performances, with Nick White, an expert dog trainer and co-host of the series, saying after the first episode they were "confident in competition and humble in victory."
Thompson's triumph earned $10,000 for the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and $5,000 for the charity of his choice. He selected the Retired Police K9 Foundation.
A diversion and accepting the end
Thompson is gratified he could be part of providing people 90 minutes "to relax" while watching Wednesday's episode as the nation worries about the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"There was not one time last night I thought about all the chaos going on," he said Thursday. "Mentally, we could go someplace else and enjoy."
When he realized he'd narrowly missed advancing to the final stage, "the 40-year-old, very competitive, perfectionist side of me had to say 'OK, you're not going to win, but it's fine,'" he said. "When you don't win in life, it says a lot more about your character than if you'd won."
Especially with his daughter watching, Thompson knew he had to model graciousness in the face of defeat.
"I was always observant watching my dad handle things, and I hope my little girl learns some lessons watching me," he said. "You're not going to win at everything in life, but how you deal with it speaks volumes about who you are as a person."
Practice pays off
Thompson worked with Eddy, now 5, prior to the finale on obstacles in the K9 combine, having Eddy jump to grab balls and leap into a pool numerous times, and that practice paid off in the last episode.
"He ran across the unstable bridge a lot faster than the first time, and he jumped in the pool without hesitation," Thompson said. "I knew we were fast, (because) it felt fast."
A second season of "America's Top Dog" is likely, and it's possible Thompson and Eddy could return in some capacity, but "now it's time for us to get back to our job," he said. He's also planning to compete in the United States Police Canine Association regional trials, scheduled for May but pushed back to September due to the pandemic.
Living in the present
Whatever the future holds, Thompson is trying to focus on the present, following advice often credited to the late first lady Eleanor Roosevelt that "Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That's why it is called the present."
"We don't give today enough thought, (so) I'm trying to live more in the now, and I can't help but bask in the moment because all I ever wanted to do was make my department and community proud," Thompson said. "I couldn't even have imagined I'd ever get a dog working for the county, (and) I never knew it was going to turn out like this, but he's changed my life."
"I loved Eddy since the first time I saw him, and he proved me right on the street, alerting on a vehicle that had drugs inside; then, another time, he helped me get through a fight," Thompson said. "I pray for his health, and I worry about him like my child, because something could happen to him," but that's why Thompson prefers to remain in the moment.
"I try to let him know I love him, because I know one day I won't be with him, but we are a team, and I look at him and think 'I don't ever want you to go anywhere, buddy,'" Thompson said. Eddy "will always be very special not only to me, but to my family, and the community loves this dog, too, (because) he's man's best friend."
