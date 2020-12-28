Those attending Trump rally urged to show up early

Be there early.
Blake Kernen, grassroots coordinator for Georgia U.S. Sen. David Perdue, said that's the best advice she can give to those planning to attend President Donald Trump's rally next Monday at the Dalton Municipal Airport for Perdue and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The rally is free and open to the public.
"We are expecting a big crowd, and security will be tight, so it will probably take some time for everyone to get into the airport," Kernen said.
The rally is slated to take place at 7 p.m. on the day before the two U.S. Senate runoffs involving Perdue and Loeffler. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff. Loeffler faces Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
According to the Trump campaign website, the doors open at 3 p.m.
To register for tickets, go to https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/january-4-dalton-ga-maga-rally-with-potus. According to the website, "You may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first-come, first-serve basis."
"No other information has been made public yet," said Kernen. "We are trying to nail down the details. We don't want to tell anyone anything that could be subject to change."
Kernen said more details will be released as they become available.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the Secret Service and the campaigns are handling security arrangements.
"The plan is to try to accommodate as much parking as possible on site," he said.
Frazier said there is a possibility of having a satellite parking plan as well with attendees bused in like they were for a similar event in Valdosta earlier this month.
When Trump held a rally at the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome in October, an estimated 30,000 attended.
