Three dead after wreck in Dalton Friday night

Three Dalton teens died after a multi-vehicle wreck Friday night on the bypass near Haig Mill Road, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates.
Bethany Pizarro, 17, and Kierra Clay, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene. Kathryn Beasley, 19, was airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga and died Saturday, according to Bates.
The wreck happened around 9 p.m.
The Georgia State Patrol, which is handling the investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for information on the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.