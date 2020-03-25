Three Engineered Floors employees test positive for or diagnosed with COVID-19

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
During the past weeks, Engineered Floors has implemented preventative and mitigation measures across the entire company and will continue to follow the recommendations from federal and state agencies to protect the health and safety of all employees.
The company continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to COVID-19, including guidelines related to educating employees related to COVID-19. Engineered Floors has also established a "24/7" employee hotline to provide assistance and information to employees.
Engineered Floors is aware that three employees have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. These employees worked at Engineered Floors' Calhoun and SAM facilities. Our best wishes go out to these employees for a full and rapid recovery.
In response, Engineered Floors is following the guidance from the CDC as well as other federal and state agencies, including closure of the operations, sanitization and cleaning of affected areas, and notifications to employees. We will continue to take all necessary steps to reduce the risk of infection among all of our employees. These steps have included encouraging ill employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitation of facilities, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff and encouraging distancing and other preventive measures.
The health and safety of our employees is a top priority for the company. Company leadership is closely monitoring the situation in all operations in order to assess and respond quickly as events connected to COVID-19 affect Engineered Floors and our employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.