It wasn’t easy, but the three newest graduates of the Conasauga Circuit Mental Health Court program say they’re thankful they were able to overcome a lifetime of challenges to receive their diplomas during a recent ceremony at the Whitfield County Courthouse.
“There were a lot of obstacles I had to overcome,” Adam said in a letter to Judge Scott Minter that he shared with family and other supporters during the ceremony. “For instance, I had to get out of my head that my ways work because they did not work for me in the past. I had a lot of help changing the way I think.”
Another graduate, Chris, said when he entered the program he was living in a tent in his mom’s front yard and had been unemployed for three years, did not own a vehicle, and had lost custody of his children because of drug use.
“When I first entered Mental Health Court my intentions were just to get out of jail,” he said. “Shortly after, I relapsed. After my relapse, I entered Providence Ministries. That was the best thing that could have happened to me. It was life-changing. Upon entering Providence, I met Ricky Long, the houseparent. His testimony was very similar to mine. I knew at that time that I wanted to change and that recovery was possible. Moving forward, I gave 100%.”
Kaye came from a family of addicts where drugs were considered a normal part of everyday life.
“I was raised to believe that authority figures were a bad thing, and they couldn’t be trusted,” she said. “This view of officials made it harder for me to open up and be honest so I could begin the healing process in my recovery.”
Fortunately, with the help of staff members, all three participants were able to complete the program, changing their lives in the process.
“My life now looks full of success and hope for my future,” Kaye said, “because for one reason I have learned to set both short- and long-term goals. I now have a great family relationship and trust from them. I also have a great recovery family now because of learning to be trustworthy and open and honest.”
Adam said he’s also in a “great place” today because of the program.
“I have so much more than I have ever had in my entire life,” he said. “My family spends time with me, and they don’t mind talking to me and they don’t mind helping me. I have an apartment. I don’t have to live off of nobody — I live off of myself and my job.”
He’s grateful for the help he’s received in the program, noting “I really needed somebody to show me how to live and this program has taught me how to live. I’m very happy about it cuz I know that I’m going to succeed in life now without a doubt in my mind.”
The best thing about Mental Health Court, according to Chris, is learning coping skills to help him with his past.
“I now know how to cope with triggers without using drugs,” he said. “I now realize my self-worth.”
Adam praised the program for “how much help you get.”
“If you need food, they’ll send you to the right place,” he said. “If you need clothes, they’ll send you to the right place. If you need help with something personal, I promise you they give you some of the best advice.”
Kaye said earning the team’s support and belief in her ability to succeed in the program, then being able to look back and see how far she progressed “helped lead me to self-esteem and confidence in my ability to remain happy and substance free.”
The ceremony marked the participants’ completion of an intensive 18- to 24-month program of comprehensive mental health treatment, paired with co-occurring substance use disorder treatment, close supervision and accountability. It is for residents of Whitfield and Murray counties.
“These three graduates put in a lot of hard work over these past two years,” Minter said, then speaking to the graduates, he added, “We’ve all been through a lot, haven’t we? Hasn’t always been easy, has it? In fact, most of it hasn’t been, but we’re here to celebrate your accomplishments in the Mental Health Court program. These three have put in a ton of work.”
Coordinator Angie Anderson agreed, saying, “I know the path that has led each of you here has not been easy. In fact, in many ways, it’s been an uphill battle. You’ve all had good days and bad days, and I’m sure there were moments of doubt and difficulty when the way forward seemed anything but clear. For each of you, this program presented a challenge to be honest with yourself, your family and your friends.
“These graduates made it as a result of hard work, perseverance and dedication. I hope all of our other current participants will be encouraged by what the graduates have accomplished and seize this opportunity to affirm your commitment to turn your life around, rebuild relationships with family and friends, and overcome every obstacle that stands in your way. I know this program is strict and extraordinarily difficult to get through. That’s why I am so proud to celebrate the progress that Chris, Adam and Kaye have achieved.”
Anderson said treatment courts continue to demonstrate they work better than jail, prison or probation. Learn more about the Conasauga Mental Health Court and other treatment courts at whitfieldcountyga.com/sc/treatmentcourt.htm. National treatment court research is available at AllRise.org.
The Mental Health Court program began in July 2018, with Anderson hired as coordinator at that time to start putting together policies and procedures and assembling the team of professionals on the staff.
In Georgia, treatment courts such as drug courts and mental health courts save up to $5,000 for every individual they serve, and each graduate returns as much as $22,125 back in economic benefit. Nationally, treatment courts return as much as $27 for every $1 invested.
The program offers a recovery-focused effort for defendants in the criminal justice system who have been diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness and/or substance abuse disorder, and “definitely fills a real need in our community,” Minter said.
He praised the “really dedicated” staff members “who go the extra mile, noting “they really care about the participants, and all of them have had an impact” on the lives of the participants.
