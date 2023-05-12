The Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia (BBB) proudly announces its Students of Integrity scholarship winners for 2023.
BBB accepted applications from high school seniors throughout BBB’s 21-county service area for $1,000 scholarships. BBB received nearly 100 applications, which were judged by a panel of executives representing academia and business organizations.
Each applicant was asked to provide a 500-word essay on “the importance of ethics in business and our community.” The essay counted toward 50% of their overall scoring, with the remaining 50% coming from the student’s community support, leadership involvement and academics.
This marks the 19th year that BBB has provided scholarships, thanks to funding from local BBB-accredited businesses. As of this year, more than $190,000 has been awarded through BBB’s Students of Integrity scholarship program.
Ten students were selected to each receive $1,000 scholarships this year and were recognized as part of a formal presentation during BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon on Wednesday, May 3.
The local recipients are:
• Parth Karande, Dalton High School, sponsored by Shaw Industries.
• Anna La, Dalton High School, sponsored by Food City.
• Joanna Nunez, Coahulla Creek High School, sponsored by the Double Cola Company.
“All of the scholarship entries we received were exceptional, making it difficult for our judges to select this year’s recipients,” said BBB President Michele Mason. “There were 10 entries that stood out, and we are very proud of these students, especially given their understanding of how important ethics is to successful businesses and sound communities.”
BBB thanks the following companies for funding this year’s scholarships: Capital Toyota, Cleveland Utilities, Double Cola Company, Food City, Local 3 News, North American Credit Services (NACS)/MedSrv, P&C Construction, Scenic Community Credit Union, Shaw Industries and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.
