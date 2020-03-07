ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Georgia.
One person is from Cobb County after recently returning from Italy and is isolated at home. A second person is from Fulton County and is hospitalized. The source of that person's exposure is unclear, officials said. A resident of Floyd County has also tested positive and health care officials are waiting for the results of tests administered to a Gwinnett County resident.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
