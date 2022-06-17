The Dalton Fire Department’s three newest firefighters were honored with a graduation ceremony Thursday night at City Hall after completing the department’s recruit school. Recruit School 2022-01 began with five members, three of whom were able to complete the requirements of the course and become firefighters.
Whitfield County natives Drew Sage and Christopher Stanley were joined by Zachary Carlson as graduates and new Dalton firefighters.
"You’re joining an organization that is based in service," said Chief Todd Pangle during Thursday night’s ceremony. "Service to the citizens, service to your brother and sister firefighters, and lastly service to yourself. Always bring pride to yourself and to those that you serve."
Sage was honored as the outstanding recruit from the training program. He’s a graduate of Coahulla Creek High School and worked in construction before joining the DFD.
Stanley has already worked as a firefighter, joining the Whitfield County Fire Department in 2011. He’s a graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School.
Carlson is a U.S. Army veteran from Oswego, Illinois, in the Chicago area. He served in the Army on active duty for more than three years. He also has a brother who is a Dalton firefighter.
The three newest firefighters have already started working after completion of the recruit school. The fire department is currently hiring for the next recruit school that will begin in the fall. More information is available at daltonga.gov/jobs.
