Eton Elementary, Coker Elementary and Pleasant Valley Innovative School have all made the significant improvements required to exit the Georgia Department of Education’s list of TSI (Targeted Support and Improvement) and CSI (Comprehensive Support and Improvement) schools.
Along with a district plan of support and regular meetings, Barbie Kendrick, assistant superintendent of Murray County Schools, said both Coker and Eton elementary schools used their funding to invest in more staff. Students still behind because of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic were targeted to help them catch up, she said.
These gains were really made because of the effort and work put in by these great principals and teachers, stated Kendrick.
What helped Pleasant Valley was a strong administrative staff making improvements throughout the school year, said Spencer Gazaway, director of secondary learning.
“A lot of the students at Pleasant Valley have not seen much success in a traditional school setting, so when they got there we have someone checking on each child and the needs they have in or out of the classroom,” Gazaway said.
Jennifer Reed is the principal of Coker Elementary, Elizabeth Selvage is the principal of Eton Elementary and Jenny Lock is the principal of Pleasant Valley Innovative School.
