THRIVE program helps local nonprofits

A combination of eight existing and budding nonprofits recently completed THRIVE: Nonprofit Essentials, an educational program provided at no cost to local nonprofits.
The program began after Labor Day and recently finished with a final session at Dalton State College's Wright School of Business. This pilot program was made possible by the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and the Dalton Innovation Accelerator.
THRIVE: Nonprofit Essentials focuses on educating executive directors, board members and even volunteers.
According to Lauren Holverson, executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator, “We started this program so that we could aid nonprofits in developing an understanding of core business competencies, while also providing key tools to ensuring success. Our community is directly impacted by the achievements of our nonprofits.”
Weekly session topics included board development, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing and more. The program started out meeting virtually and later moved to in-person sessions at locations around the community.
“It is vital for all nonprofits to continually review their sustainability plan and be prepared to pivot when the need arises," Carlene Mutter, executive director of RossWoods Adult Day Services, said after successfully completing the program. "So often we are putting out today’s fires and not allowing ourselves to think ahead and be prepared for financial shifts, employment droughts and empty board member seats to fill. This THRIVE program has shared some excellent tools.”
At the end of the program, Holverson asked the participants to share what they found most valuable. Responses included fundraising best practices, pitching, understanding financials, donor appreciation and gaining insights from shared experiences.
The three core objectives in launching this program were to raise awareness across a variety of topics in nonprofit management; develop an action plan for future success; and learn to pitch to donors, volunteers and community partners.
Participants really enjoyed the session on pitching at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center, where they toured the incredible space and learned how to craft the perfect pitch.
“Pitching is always a fun topic to cover. It’s so engaging and helpful no matter who you are,” said Holverson.
Virginia Perry, a CPA at Nichols, Cauley & Associates LLC., volunteered her time to teach the participants about basic accounting requirements and how to better understand their financials.
“The Community Foundation is excited to partner with the Dalton Innovation Accelerator to provide these valuable training opportunities. People often associate charitable and humanitarian organizations with their missions. The efforts of these groups deliver value in very human terms," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
"To fulfill this mission, nonprofits must also become astute businesses, dealing with revenue, personnel, accounting and marketing, and a host of other business-type challenges. The work of nonprofits is best served by consistent and proven business practices and strategies. Simply put, the better their business skills, the more stable and successful the organization. Partnering with the Dalton Innovation Accelerator continues to be an effective way for us to help.”
When asked if the program will continue, Holverson confirmed, “Yes, this was a great success, and we believe these organizations validated our assumptions that nonprofits need better access to tools, training and one-to-one assistance. We can’t wait to welcome our next cohort in 2022.”
For those interested in enrolling next year, contact Holverson by email at holverson@daltonchamber.org or call (706) 508-3243.
Graduates included these organizations and individuals: Murray-Whitfield CASA; the Women’s Enrichment Center; the Prater’s Mill Foundation; the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center; RossWoods Adult Day Services; Liany Rodriguez; Mario and Corinthia Miller; and Audrey Martin.
