It was a busy day as more local incumbents picked up challengers during qualifying on Thursday for the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan elections.
In Whitfield County, three people qualified for Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 in the Republican Party primary: Joe Barnette, a retired educator; Amber McMahan, a nurse practitioner; and Greg Williams, who is in inventory control. That district is currently represented by Joseph Farmer, who is not seeking reelection.
Also in Whitfield County, Darrel Long, who is in the pest control business, qualified to challenge Barry Robbins, incumbent member of the Board of Commissioners District 1, in the Republican Party primary.
In Murray County, Sparky Roberts qualified for Board of Education District 7 in the Republican Party primary. He faces incumbent Kelli Reed, also a Republican.
These candidates qualified earlier in the week.
Whitfield County
- Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, qualified Wednesday for Board of Commissioners District 3, challenging incumbent John Thomas, who qualified Monday. That sets up a rematch of the April 2021 special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for that seat. Thomas defeated Day in that runoff by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%).
- Incumbent Jamie Johnson qualified Wednesday for reelection for Whitfield County Board of Education District 2.
- Bill Worley, incumbent in the at-large seat on the Whitfield County Board of Education, qualified to seek reelection.
All are Republicans.
School board elections are countywide. Commissioners are elected only by the people who live in the district. Voters’ election cards will tell them which district they live in. The term for both commissioners and school board members is for four years. The qualifying fees are $18 for the school board seats and $270 for the commissioner seats.
Murray County
- Dewayne Powers qualified for the Republican Party primary for Board of Education District 6, which is currently represented by Heath Jones, also a Republican. Jones has not yet qualified.
- Brad Tallent qualified for the Republican Party primary for Board of Education District 5, currently represented by Conrad Puryear, also a Republican. Elections are countywide. The term for school board members is for four years. The qualifying fee is $20.
- Chief Magistrate Judge Connie Reed qualified to seek reelection in a nonpartisan race. The term is for four years. The qualifying fee is $2,056.43.
State legislature
- State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 2, which includes parts of southern and western Whitfield County.
- State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 4. Nick Voyles, a Dalton homebuilder, also qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for that post. The district includes the city of Dalton and some precincts to the north.
- Lee Coker, a firefighter and emergency medical technician from the Varnell area, qualified Wednesday for state House District 6, challenging incumbent Jason Ridley, who qualified Monday. The district includes all of Murray County and part of northern Whitfield County.
- Incumbent Chuck Payne of Dalton and former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Doug Keener qualified for the Republican Party primary for state Senate District 54, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
CongressIn addition to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Rome Republican who qualified Monday for the Republican primary, the following people qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for the 14th Congressional District, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
- Eric Cunningham, a businessman from Acworth.
- James Haygood, a right-of-way engineer from Rydal.
- Charles Lutin, an Atlanta physician.
- Jennifer Strahan, a business owner from Dallas.
And these people qualified for the Democratic Party primary for that seat:
- Former Rome city commissioner Wendy Davis.
- Marcus Flowers, a U.S. Army veteran from Bremen.
- Holly McCormack, an insurance agent from Ringgold.
Qualifying continues from 9 a.m. to noon today. Locally it is in Whitfield County in the elections office in the courthouse for Republicans, and in Murray County in the elections office in the courthouse annex, 121 N. Fourth Ave. in Chatsworth. Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chair Debby Peppers said that party will not have a table at the courthouse but asks anyone who wishes to qualify to contact the party on its Facebook page.
Qualifying for state and federal offices is during the same hours at the secretary of state’s office, 214 State Capitol in Atlanta.
