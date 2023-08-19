The Creative Arts Guild’s Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts on Sept. 16-17 brings regional artists to the Guild for a weekend full of exciting arts experiences. Featured are the Outdoor Artist Market, a juried Indoor Gallery Exhibit, a performance tent with live music each day and multicultural experiences and activities for children in the Children’s Hill area.
On Friday evening, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 there is a ticketed Festival Preview Party + Taste of Dalton that features beverages and a tasting menu of delicious foods from local restaurants. The Preview Party also serves as an artist reception for all Gallery Exhibit artists and a first opportunity for attendees to view and purchase from the exhibit.
Patrons will be encouraged to vote for their favorite piece to be considered for the People’s Choice award. The Festival Preview Party + Taste of Dalton will be on the grounds of the Guild amid the Outdoor Artist Market and Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden with a delightful atmosphere of live ragtime jazz by Blair Crimmins and The Hookers.
Preview Party tickets are $55 and are on sale. Tickets include all beverages and food tastings. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/F23PreviewParty or creativeartsguild.org. For your convenience, the Dalton Trolley will be making event parking easy. Park at Dalton First Baptist Church and ride in comfort to and from the Guild.
