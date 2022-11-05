The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton happily look forward to their annual fall production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story.
The show will be presented in the Dalton High School theater on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets are only available online: https://bit.ly/TheSnowQueen22. However, remaining tickets not sold online will be available at the door at the time of each performance.
The Saturday, Nov. 19, matinee at 2 p.m. features an abridged format for young audiences and families. The Dalton High School Players will narrate and explain the story line and the ballet’s production to offer a greater understanding and appreciation of the show. The DHS Players will also perform as marionettes in the Village Scene.
Coming in December
Save the date now for the Mistletoe Market plus December Gallery Opening and Artist Reception on Friday, Dec. 2.
With perfect timing for your holiday gift shopping, the Creative Arts Guild presents its annual Mistletoe Market on Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 7:30 p.m. and continuing on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors in the facility’s two dance studios.
In a happy coincidence, this year’s Market will co-occur with the Guild’s Gallery Opening and Artist Reception on that same Friday night, with the opening and reception from 5:30 to 7:30. That event will feature painter Jaime Barks in Gallery FIVE20 and Melisa Henley and Arts in Health in Gallery ONE11.
More serendipity
Also on Saturday, Dec. 3, Brookwood Elementary School’s Christkindl Markt will coincide with the Guild’s Mistletoe Market and will conveniently take place on the Guild campus. Christmas markets, known as Christkindlmarkts, have been annual festive events in Germany for centuries. Villagers gathered to buy and sell homemade ornaments, decorations and gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.