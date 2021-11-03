The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton happily announce the fall production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story.
The show will be presented in the Dalton High School theater on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are only available online: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130707&pr=1. However, remaining tickets not sold online will be available at the door at the time of each performance.
The Nov. 20 matinee at 2 p.m. features an abridged format for young audiences and families. The Dalton High School Players will narrate and explain the story line and the ballet’s production to offer a greater understanding and appreciation of the show. The DHS Players will also perform as marionettes in the village scene.
Please note: We will not be social distancing our seating, so following with theaters in our area we are requiring masks for all patrons ages 2 and up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.