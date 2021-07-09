Time, effort and preparation key to state success of Southeast's FFA team

Contributed photo

From left, the agriculture sales team of Reilly Grady, Karen Garcia, Jade Bearden and Madi Powell won the state FFA title this spring in their category, and they hope their triumph raises the profile of FFA at Southeast Whitfield High School, throughout Whitfield County Schools and in the Dalton community. "I don't think people realize how much you can do with FFA," Garcia said, and "you can take it anywhere."