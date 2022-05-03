Toast of the Town

The "Toast of the Town" planning committee met Tuesday at the Oakwood Cafe in preparation of the event on Thursday, June 2, at The Farm honoring Dr. Reginald Sherrill. From left are Jack and Courtney Johnson; Charles and Bernita Cofield; Karen Townsend; and Dr. Jim Todd. Contact the Family Support Council for reservations at (706) 272-7919.

 Contributed photo

