“Toast of the Town” recognizes exceptional men and women for their exemplary work in the community. This year marks the Family Support Council’s 33rd annual Toast of the Town.
We are pleased to announce that we will celebrate Mr. Ace Hammack, a beloved coach, volunteer, businessman, philanthropist and behind-the-scenes community leader. Please join us on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at The Farm to honor this exceptional man for his contributions and dedication to the community.
James Albert Hammack, affectionally known as Ace, is a Georgia native who grew up in Blakely where he and his sister Alice were raised by their adored mother Mary Jane Dunlap. Mrs. Dunlap instilled in her children community love and activism at a young age and that character quality continued to be exemplified in Hammack as he became a man.
Hammack graduated from Blakely High School in 1960 and went on to play football at Southern Mississippi on scholarship. He then transferred to the University of Georgia where he earned a degree in animal science in 1965. He accepted a sales job with Coca-Cola but when “Uncle Sam” called him, he joined the Marine Corps. He entered officer training school in Quantico, Virginia, where he earned the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. Infantry training followed, after which Hammack served 13 months in Vietnam. After serving his country, he went to work for Rollins Jolly and Leon Ham in Dalton at Jolly Textiles in 1970. They taught him the carpet industry and Hammack continues to work there 53 years later with his partner Dewey Reams!
As Hammack learned about Dalton he consistently demonstrated the values instilled in him by his mother — the importance of giving back to his community. Supporting and nurturing youth is his passion and Hammack served as a recreation center coach for over 18 years. He served on the Staff Parrish Relations committee at Dalton First United Methodist Church, Dalton Quarterback Club president, Dalton Junior College and Dalton State College trustee, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce board, The Farm Golf & Country Club president, Dalton Golf & Country Club board member, Jolly Textiles and Dalton Paper Products partner and One South Bank Holding Company board member in Blakely.
Hammack is a behind-the-scenes community advocate for numerous causes, but his heart belongs to the Salvation Army. He has been active on their board for many years. Pat Thompson, previously of the Salvation Army, said: “Don’t let Ace’s tough exterior fool you! He truly has a caring, giving heart. He served others through his almost 50 years on the advisory board of the Salvation Army, overseeing grant requests and fundraising to ensure those that needed it most have a place to get help.”
In 1973, Hammack married Ann, a lovely girl from Blakely. Today they have two grown children, Margaret and her husband Jason Long, and Bo and his wife Liz. They have four awesome grandchildren and they all just celebrated Ace and Ann’s 50th wedding anniversary. Ace and Ann are members of Dalton First United Methodist Church. Hammack enjoys golfing with his friends and spending time with his family.
The Family Support Council, a United Way community partner, exists to create a model community in which all children are safe, nurtured and empowered to reach their full potential. The Family Support Council continues to do the important work of preventing child abuse and neglect from the loyal support provided by our community.
For information and reservations, contact Nancy Griffin at the Family Support Council at (706) 272-7919.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.