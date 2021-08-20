Today is the final day of qualifying for Nov. 2 elections in Chatsworth and Dalton

Today is the final day of qualifying for the Nov. 2 municipal elections in Chatsworth and Dalton, with 4:30 p.m. the deadline in those cities.
On Thursday, Rodney Craig Miller qualified for the Ward 2 post on the Dalton City Council. Earlier in the week, incumbent Annalee Harlan qualified for that post.
Also earlier in the week, Gary Crews qualified to seek reelection to the Ward 4 seat on the City Council, where he'll be opposed by former state senator Steve Farrow, who also qualified for that seat.
Former mayor Dennis Mock qualified earlier in the week in the special election to fill the unexpired term of Derek Waugh for the Ward 1 seat. Waugh stepped down in July after taking a job in the Atlanta area. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
For the Board of Education, incumbents Matt Evans and Palmer Griffin qualified earlier in the week to seek reelection. They are respectively the chairman and vice chairman of the school board.
Qualifying concludes today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office in City Hall. The qualifying fees are $360 for the City Council and $35 for the Board of Education.
All city offices are nonpartisan.
There are five council members including the mayor. The council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
There are five school board members. They are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the school board members.
• No one qualified in Chatsworth on Thursday, but incumbents Terry Crump, Post 1 on the City Council, and Rhett Griffin, Post 2, qualified on Wednesday.
Qualifying concludes today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the office of the city clerk in City Hall. The qualifying fee is $144.
Council races are nonpartisan. There are five council members, including the mayor. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• In Cohutta, incumbent Sandy Clayborne qualified for the Town Council as did farmer Randy Stanton. Dean Thompson is not seeking reelection.
Since Clayborne and Stanton were the only two to qualify for the two seats on the ballot they are unopposed and essentially elected. Mayor Ron Shinnick qualified earlier in the week for reelection and is also unopposed.
The positions are nonpartisan. There are five council members, including the mayor. Council terms are for four years.
• In Eton, incumbents Anthony Ridley and Traci Rankin qualified for Post 1 and Post 2 on the City Council. Mayor Billy Cantrell also qualified. All are unopposed.
Council races are nonpartisan. There are five council members, including the mayor. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• In Tunnel Hill, incumbents Elizabeth Dennis, Post 3 on the City Council, and Kenny Gowin, Post 5 and also the mayor, qualified. Jamey Middleton, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Whitfield/Murray director, qualified for the Post 4 seat on the City Council. Alfred “Hub” Griffin, who held that seat, passed away Saturday. Those who qualified are all unopposed.
Council races are nonpartisan. There are five council members, including the mayor. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years. The mayor is elected by the council members.
• In Varnell, former mayor Anthony Hulsey qualified for that post. He will challenge incumbent Mayor Tom Dickson.
Incumbents Bob Roche, Seat 1 on the City Council, and Bill Caylor, Seat 2, qualified to run again. They are unopposed.
Council races are nonpartisan. There are six council members, including the mayor. Council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
