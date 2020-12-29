While the 2020 presidential election dominated the headlines for much of the year, Georgia backing President-elect Joe Biden was just one of several notable politically-related stories in the state this year.
Lawmakers faced a difficult state budget after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the economy; some Georgians marched the streets for weeks calling for the General Assembly to address hate crimes, which led to new legislation; and Congressman John Lewis’ death left a legacy for the Peach State to try and uphold.
Here are the top 10 political stories of 2020 in the state, in chronological order, as curated by CNHI statehouse reporter Riley Bunch.
Politicians flock to Capitol in Atlanta for qualifying
The qualifying period for state and congressional lawmakers provided what was arguably the first glimpse of the bitter Republican feud between Congressman Doug Collins and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, as Collins crashed her press conference after they both announced their bid for the Senate seat previously held by Johnny Isakson, who had stepped down for health reasons. Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, eventually advanced to Tuesday's runoff.
March 2 also saw a small moment at the Capitol that would have bigger meaning later. Lewis filed paperwork to run again for the seat representing the 5th Congressional District. The day after the reenactment of "Bloody Sunday," when the civil rights icon had walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, he said he “never considered not running” for reelection despite a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Lewis died July 17.
General Assembly suspends until further notice
Gov. Brian Kemp’s ceremonial office was standing room only on March 3 when he announced the first two COVID-19 cases had been confirmed within Georgia’s borders. The General Assembly suspended indefinitely March 12 and would not reconvene for months.
All active Georgia voters receive absentee ballot applications ahead of June primary
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was praised for his decision to send an absentee ballot application to every one of Georgia’s 6.9 million active, registered voters ahead of the June primary after the pandemic created health risks at the polls.
“This global health emergency showcases exactly why we must embrace solutions that ensure every voter can cast their ballot and have their vote counted without risking their health or that of their loved ones,” Raffensperger said.
Little did he know that his decision to encourage absentee ballot voting would be used against him by members of his own party after the presidential election.
Raffensperger became a nationally recognized figure when he refused to support the false narrative pushed by President Donald Trump and some Georgia Republicans that the election was riddled with fraud.
Kemp decision to reopen the economy draws criticism, praise
Georgia was the subject of criticism and praise for Kemp’s handling of the pandemic. The state did not meet the gating criteria outlined by the White House to begin reopening some shuttered businesses, and Kemp continued to buck the idea of a statewide mask mandate. Despite the intense criticism from some heath care leaders and Democrats, many Republican state lawmakers backed him, citing struggling Georgia businesses and record unemployment numbers.
Pleas for peace met with tear gas
After the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick in February and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May while in the custody of police officers — both Black — protesters took to the streets of Atlanta in solidarity with protests that broke out across the country.
While the first days were marred by chaos and violence at the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street outside of the CNN Center downtown, the protests slowly became more peaceful as the law enforcement presence increased.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms placed a 9 p.m. curfew over the city at one point. The killing of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer in the parking lot of a Wendy’s on June 12 further amplified the cries for state and local officials to address police brutality and social injustice. Peaceful demonstrators were met with tear gas and rubber bullets during many of the protests in Atlanta.
‘A defining moment’: General Assembly passes hate crimes bill
The death of Arbery renewed calls for the state Senate to take up Georgia House Bill 426, bipartisan hate crimes legislation that had been sitting in the upper chamber since the previous session. The protests calling for social justice in Atlanta seemed to spark movement on the bill and its eventual passage.
But the legislation did not pass without a battle. Some Senate lawmakers attempted to slip in additional protections for law enforcement officers who are targeted because of their profession. The attempt sparked a bitter battle between lawmakers who wanted to show support for police and those who had long called for the passage of hate crimes legislation.
After some back-and-forth between House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, the General Assembly agreed on a final piece of legislation that was praised as a “defining moment” for the Republican-led legislature.
Rep. Calvin Smyre, the longest serving member of the House, had championed the bill long before protests took place outside of the Capitol.
“It would have been a sad day in Georgia if we didn’t pass this hate crimes bill,” he said.
Kemp bans mask mandates by local governments
In a decision that was eventually reversed, Kemp was adamant that mask mandates would not be allowed and in July he issued an executive order that barred local governments from passing their own mask mandates.
The move came after more than a dozen local cities and counties across the state mandated that their residents wear masks to help curb the spread of the virus. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was the first to institute a city mandate, stating he felt there “was no other choice.”
The jockeying between Kemp and local officials over masks was poised for legal battles that the governor said were not out of the question. But after intense criticism, Kemp allowed local mask mandates, with restrictions.
A call to uphold the legacy of ‘good trouble’
After Lewis' death, family, friends, other civil rights icons, descendants of Martin Luther King Jr. and three former presidents paid tribute to him at a funeral service in Atlanta, with some pleading with Americans to uphold Lewis' legacy of “good trouble,” a term Lewis had for his nonviolent activism.
Lewis died at the age of 80. Atlanta, his adopted hometown, was his casket’s last stop on a celebration of life tour before he was laid to rest next to his wife, Lillian, who died in 2012. At his funeral at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lewis was remembered as a "founding father" of a "better America.”
But as Lewis knew and wrote in an article published posthumously in The New York Times, “The march is not over.” Political activists and others framed his death as an opportunity to renew the call for a better country.
Georgia backs Biden for president
For the first time since 1992 and Bill Clinton, Georgia voters backed a Democratic candidate for president of the United States. After weeks of the state being in the national spotlight and with the votes tallied again and again, the presidential election result was certified.
While the outcome may have shocked some in the country, Democratic organizers in the state saw years of work pay off. Black leaders such as Lewis, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and state Democratic Party leader Nikema Williams along with voter mobilization groups such as the New Georgia Project were praised for their efforts to register and encourage Georgians to participate in the democratic process.
The presidential election sparked a drastic split in the Republican Party in Georgia. Some supporters of the president echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud and slammed Raffensperger, a Republican, while some state officials like Kemp, also a Republican, stood with Raffensperger and became the targets of Trump's fury.
Republicans grapple with the ‘Trump effect’
The November election determined that both contests for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats would be sent to runoffs. Incumbent Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Loeffler face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Warnock in races that will determine the majority hold of the upper chamber of Congress.
If both Democrats are victorious, the U.S. Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the potential tie-breaking vote on legislation.
Trump's loss in Georgia and other states sent him into a fury, frequently tweeting false accusations that Georgia's election was faulty. State Republicans had to choose a side.
But not only has Trump driven a political wedge between Georgia GOP members — Perdue and Loeffler called for Raffensperger’s resignation — now the party faces the threat that the infighting could impact base turnout for the runoffs.
Georgia's Republican U.S. Senate candidates are up against the possibility that Trump's widespread claims of election fraud could keep GOP voters from the polls.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
