Top sales agent

Calvin Richard Hale, age 60, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Robbin Hulsey, age 60 of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
