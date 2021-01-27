Top sales agent

Contributed photo

Holly Bullock has been named Shield Insurance Partners Sales Agent of the Year for 2020. From left are Chelzee McCollum, Shield Insurance Northwest Georgia operations manager; Bullock; and Lester Jenkins, Shield Insuranc CEO/president. "Working with Holly has been a pleasure," according to Shield Insurance representatives. "She has been working diligently to meet customers' insurance needs. With the ability to shop with many carriers to get the best rate and coverage available, Holly was able to meet the company's highest award, Sales Agent of the Year." Bullock is on the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you