The number of confirmed COVID-19 (the new coronavirus) cases in Georgia rose today to 287, including 10 deaths attributed to the virus, according to state Department of Public Health statistics released at noon.
There is still one reported COVID-19 case in Whitfield County. There are no reported cases in Murray County.
As of noon Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health had reported 197 confirmed cases in the state. That number was up from 146 on Tuesday.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases at 66, followed by 37 in Cobb and 26 in Bartow.
