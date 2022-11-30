The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center’s annual Tour of Homes has returned for the holiday season. The event is Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring the homes of Roger Cheek and Alan Peeples; Dr. Justin and Jennie Hare; Cindy Michaels; and Chris and Lauren Sain. There is also a buffet dinner at The Farm.
Tickets are $60 per person and include the tour and dinner; tour tickets only are $35. Tickets can be purchased at the crisis center’s Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-6595.
Meet the host homes for the Tour of Homes.
Dr. Justin and Jennie Hare
The home of the Hare family is nestled in the heart of Dalton. The home was built in the 1970s with the perfect setting for making memories with family and friends. The Hare family move into the home three years ago with the idea of growing their family.
The Hares have done minor renovations to the home with the goal of continuing to personalize and update it. The family’s style could be described as modern comfort with a cozy family feel.
They love their home and have enjoyed growing their family in it. The Hare family hopes that all that visit their home feel welcome.
Chris and Lauren Sain
Located nestled in the west part of Whitfield County in the beautiful community of The Farm, this modern farmhouse design takes the comfortable, relaxed farmhouse style and adds modern touches. This rustic, sophisticated space is where the Sain family calls their home and they can’t wait to share it with you.
Alan Peeples and Roger Cheek
700 Mount Sinai Road, the home of Alan Peeples and Roger Cheek, sits above Walnut Avenue and the city of Dalton with its panoramic views of the area. It is an example of 1970s rustic contemporary with its multi levels, indoor pool, cypress wood walls and vaulted ceilings.
In 1989, 33 years ago, it was one of the first houses on the Christmas Tour of Homes when Alan’s parents, Shelby and Willena Peeples, lived there. Fast forward to 2018, a complete renovation and re-landscaping took place over the next one-and-a-half years, when Alan and Roger moved in. Some of the original pieces from the 1989 tour are still present and being used today. An architecturally contemporary home with over three decades of great family memories is once again open for you to experience the sweeping views and magic of the holiday season.
Cindy Michaels
Perched in the treetops, the home of Cindy Michaels welcomes sunrises and new light. After 30 years of raising her family, she finds fresh perspective and comfort in her new nest — renovated just for her. Her home offers calm reflection and cozy warmth with an easy elegance — making it the perfect setting to host gatherings and celebrations and representing what she values most.
