The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel, on First Avenue and Market Street in downtown Chatsworth, have been important local gathering places since the city was founded early in the 20th century. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society continues that tradition with its annual “Second Saturday” events at these historic venues.
The 2023 Second Saturday season gets underway on June 10 with the return of the popular Singing at the Depot. Highlights include groups singing favorite selections from the well-known “redback” church hymnal used in area churches for decades with special songs by Murray County’s own Winkler Sisters (Linda, Charlotte, Rita and Vicki). There is no admission charge for the event. The depot will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. with the singing getting underway at 2:30.
For many years travelers on the original Louisville and Nashville Railroad through Chatsworth could spend the night at the Wright Hotel. This National Register historic site was constructed in 1909 and operated into the 1960s. This three-story structure will be open for tours. The building features period furnishings along with exhibits about early Murray County history.
On display for the first time will be a collection of artifacts and photographs from the Colvard Community in northwest Murray County. Among the items on display will be books from the Colvard School, items used in country stores like the one which operated at the corner of Hall’s Chapel Road and Ga. 225 for most of the 20th century, Dr. T.W. Colvard’s business ledger and letters and record books of Mrs. Julia Colvard — perhaps the only woman who served as a church or school trustee in early Murray County.
The collection has been donated to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society by area residents and Colvard descendants Julia Clary and Sarah Badger. Visitors can also see a “new” selection of hand-tufted and chenille bedspreads from the Wells-Bradley family recently donated by Murray County native Kay Moreland Hargrett. Hotel tours are also free and begin at 1 p.m.
Second Saturdays are sponsored by area businesses including Bradley Ace Hardware, Peeples Funeral Home, Krystal/Bojangles/Captain D’s and First National Community Bank along with Dr. John Robison and Murray County’s elected officials. Donations are always encouraged to assist with the preservation of these historic buildings.
For more information, check both the Wright Hotel and Chatsworth Depot Facebook pages as well as the historical society website at www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org. Second Saturdays on July 8 and Aug. 12 will feature local authors and their newest works as well as a popular blue train.
