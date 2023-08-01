Last year, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, worked across the aisle to pass into law one of the largest expansions of veterans’ healthcare in decades.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ossoff will hold a live telephone town hall alongside Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, retired commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, to brief veterans across Georgia about expanded health benefits through the bipartisan PACT Act, which was signed into law last August. Ossoff championed this legislation to expand U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
While there is no deadline for veterans to sign up for PACT Act benefits, veterans who file a claim by Wednesday, Aug. 9, may be eligible to receive benefits backdated to August 2022. Georgia veterans can find more information about the PACT Act and apply for benefits at VA.Gov/PACT.
Audio of Ossoff’s live telephone town hall will stream live on his Facebook page.
