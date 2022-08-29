CHAMBLEE — More than 100 patients, donors, Lions Club members and partners from across Georgia attended an Open House for the unveiling of Memorial and Honorarium Bricks placed within the Tom and Mildred Bingham Memorial Garden, located at the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation’s offices and vision clinic in Chamblee.
The event included guided tours of the Chamblee Vision Clinic, the recycling center and the school mobile unit and learning how to get involved (https://lionslighthouse.org/about/).
Members of the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation Board of Directors contributed three special brick dedications to the garden in memory of past board chairs:
• Judge Haynes Townsend of Dalton, Dalton Noon Lions Club, first vice president of Lions Club International, past Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation chair.
• Grace Clower of Snellville, Snellville Lions Club, past district governor and past Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation board chair.
• Jon Winters of Hephzibah, Hephzibah Lions Club, past council chairman and served two terms as the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation board chair.
About the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation
As the most comprehensive statewide vision services provider organization in Georgia, the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation is the trusted leader in providing improved sight to Georgians who need it most. The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to provide vision with education, detection, prevention and treatment.
Through strategic partnerships and mobilizing healthcare professionals, research and technology, the foundation enables greater independence and increased quality of life for Georgians in financial need. The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation is the largest vision care provider for uninsured and underinsured in the state, managing more than 6,000 patient visits annually at a full-service optical clinic, three glasses-only clinics, mobile clinics and the new statewide tele-optometry program to address the unmet vision care of Georgians.
Consistently ranked among the top nonprofit organizations in Georgia, the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation has impacted the lives of Georgians for more than 73 years thanks to generous support from the community. Visit lionslighthouse.org for more information.
