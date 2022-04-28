Traffic accidents in the city of Dalton rose 8.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first three months of 2021, Police Chief Cliff Cason told members of the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday.
"This continues an increase returning to the pre-COVID-19 normal," he said.
There were 351 accidents through the end of March this year, compared to 324 in the same period last year. Accidents rose 8.7% in March to 137 from 126 in February.
Cason said any increase in the number of crashes is concerning but needs to be placed in context.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports there were fewer drivers on the road in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they drove fewer miles. That began to pick up in 2021.
Crashes were up 21.4% from 1,153 in 2020 to 1,400 in 2021 in Dalton, but that was still below the five-year average.
Dalton police officers responded to 25 crashes with injuries in March. Those crashes resulted in 41 people injured. Only one person was seriously injured.
Following too closely was the number one factor cited in police reports in crashes, being mentioned as a factor in 23 . That was followed by distracted driving (16 crashes), speed (nine crashes) and DUI (two crashes).
Wednesdays saw the most crashes, with 29, and Sundays the fewest, with seven. The police department has said that Sunday typically has the fewest crashes because there are fewer vehicles on the road than during the week.
Angle crashes were the most common in March, with 52, caused by failure to yield. There were 48 rear end crashes caused by following too closely. And side swipes with both vehicles traveling in the same direction, caused by distracted driving, accounted for 17 crashes.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 11 a.m. and 1:59 p.m., with 29, followed by 4 p.m. to 6:59 p.m., with 28.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 28, followed by Chattanooga Road, with 18, and Glenwood Avenue had nine. Chattanooga Road and Walnut Avenue are typically the top two streets for accidents in the police department's monthly reports. Officials say that is because they typically have a higher volume of traffic.
Overall crime was down in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first three months of 2021. Dalton police officers responded to 1,345 crimes through the end of March compared to 1,489 crimes in the same period in 2021. But reported crimes were up in March to 458 from 405 in February.
There were 19 Part 1 violent crimes (aggravated assault, homicide, rape and robbery) reported in March, down from 22 in March 2021 and 25 in March 2020. Part 1 property crimes (arson, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft) rose to 191 in March, up from 188 in March 2021 but still below the five-year average for March, which is 249.
Part 1 crimes are crimes that must be reported to the FBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.