Traffic crashes up, injuries down in Dalton in February

In February, the Dalton Police Department responded to 112 traffic crashes, up from 102 in January, Police Chief Cliff Cason told the members of the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday.
The commission oversees the Dalton police and fire departments.
There were 28 injuries resulting from crashes, two of them serious, Cason said. Those numbers are down from 35 injuries and four serious injuries from crashes in January. There were no fatalities in January or February from crashes.
Following too closely was the leading factor in the wrecks, playing a role in 25. Failure to yield was the second leading factor, playing a role in 22 crashes.
The peak time for crashes was 4 to 7 p.m., with 26 crashes taking place in that time period. In the police department's monthly reports that is typically the peak time period, with the department explaining that is because that is rush hour in the city.
Walnut Avenue (22), Glenwood Avenue (12), Chattanooga Road (6), Thornton Avenue (5) and Hamilton Street (5) were the top five streets for crashes. Again, that is pretty typical, with officials explaining those are some of the most heavily traveled streets in the city.
