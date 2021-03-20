Traffic near some schools in Whitfield County raises concerns

Whitfield County Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt recalls a recent drive that took him down Airport Road.
"The light (on Hill Road) turned green," he said. "I wanted to go straight, but I couldn't because traffic was backed up around the corner to turn into Eastside Elementary School."
Hunt said his travels around the county have shown him that's an issue in the morning and afternoon at several Whitfield County schools as parents drop off and pick up children.
"Drivers are using the road as a parking lot because they can't turn into the school driveway. There's not enough room to stack 100 cars on the driveway," he said. "They are basically shutting down a lane of traffic, and it's a dangerous situation. People are using the opposing lane, or the turn lane where there is one, to get around all these cars that are stopped to get into the school."
Hunt said it's primarily county elementary schools, such as Eastside and Antioch.
He said these schools tend to be located closer to roads and have relatively shorter driveways than other schools.
"We've got three or four schools around here within just a few miles of each other," said Sam Reynolds, who lives in the Antioch area. "People who live around here know that at certain times of the day you have to avoid some roads. But I guess people who don't live here don't realize that. It usually doesn't last very long, but some people are always in a hurry."
Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services, said school system officials are aware that there are several schools where parent traffic backs up into the roadway, particularly during afternoon pickup.
"This backup usually occurs for only a few minutes in the afternoon prior to dismissal," he said. "Although there have not been any recent serious accidents that we are aware of, this could clearly be a public safety concern."
Ewton said Antioch, Dawnville, Eastside and Westside elementary schools are where school system officials have spotted this issue.
He said the school system has worked with other agencies to help alleviate similar issues at these and other schools.
"We have worked with Whitfield County Public Works and the Town of Cohutta to help mitigate similar problems at Cohutta Elementary School," he said. "On that campus we were able to utilize a back driveway that enters the campus through a city park. A few years earlier, when Airport Road was being modified, Whitfield County Public Works and the county engineer worked with us to increase car pickup/drop-off space at Eastside Elementary."
He said they have also improved car pickup traffic issues at Tunnel Hill and Antioch elementary schools by constructing car pickup and bus loops that separate car and bus traffic. He said this increased the on-campus car stacking area as much as possible.
"These are examples of campuses where engineering solutions were feasible," he said. "On other campuses, there are no such options immediately available. In these cases, our administrators and teachers do a great job with executing and refining processes designed to move parent traffic as safely and efficiently as possible. We consult with Public Works and the sheriff's office when specific traffic problems arise."
Ewton said he is arranging a "brainstorming session with principals of these schools to further discuss ways we can mitigate these problems." He said Hunt and a representative of the sheriff's office will be invited to the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.