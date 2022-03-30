"You can see (these students) actually care about their future," said Alicia Mendoza, a sophomore at The Dalton Academy and a member of the school's Translation Academy. "They're very interested, especially the undecided ones."
The Dalton Academy students were able to gain insight into potential futures Monday during a jobs fair that was planned and executed by their fellow students in the Translation Academy, which allows bilingual students to use their language skills by translating for those at school and community functions, among other contributions.
Mendoza was able to learn more about the U.S. Navy, which had a booth, as her current plan is to join the Navy on her way to becoming an attorney, she said.
"I (now) know what I need to do as a junior and senior" in order to improve her chances.
A junior at The Dalton Academy and a member of the Translation Academy, Isabel Vela spent most of her time on the other side of a booth, providing information alongside her mother, Elizabeth Manriquez, a recruiter for Shaw Industries.
"We just want to help (students) looking for new opportunities, and I know a lot about Shaw from my mom," Vela said. Students "learned new things," which will aid their future decisions.
"A lot of parents and kids think Shaw is only flooring jobs, but we have a lot more," Manriquez said. "I got started on the (factory) floor and worked my way up."
Shaw also offers a "reimbursement program for college," which she pushed with students, she said. If "you stay in college you'll have a lot more jobs you can transition into."
"We definitely push college, too, because education is important," said Dale Stratton, who was among those manning the Dalton Fire Department's booth. "We don't hire until 21," but events like this plant the seeds in students for possible firefighting careers, and Stratton was honest about firefighting and its training program.
"No shortcuts, (because) if we give them a false representation they come in and aren't prepared," said Stratton, a fire inspector. "It's all about integrity for us."
The fire department is the "best second home of my life," behind only the U.S. Marine Corps, and that's because "all our firefighters are quality people," he added. "Those are the kind of people we're looking for" in future firefighters.
Vela — whose brother Alex was also a member of the Translation Academy — plans to study at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) to become a social worker, she said.
"(I want) to be able to help kids in need."
GNTC was one of several colleges represented. Dalton State College brought members of its men's soccer team to kick the ball around — literally — with members of The Dalton Academy's boy's soccer team.
“We provide hands-on training, and our faculty who teach have been in those fields, (which) is key," said Jason Gamel, director of recruitment for GNTC.
The Dalton Academy senior Paulani Luni is dual enrolled at GNTC this year studying radiology, and she was involved in planning the jobs fair.
"I want to help with everything," said Luni, who came to the United States from Mexico four years ago and is keeping a promise to her deceased grandparents by continuing her education in college. "I want to have all those experiences my senior year."
Mendoza designed T-shirts for the jobs fair, among other contributions, and "I did it for fun," she said. In her first year in Dalton after moving from Texas, the Translation Academy "made me feel more at home."
Translation Academy students did everything from bringing food from home to arranging tables and chairs for the jobs fair, and their roles in the jobs fair allow them to build leadership and problem-solving skills, said Paige Watts, a teacher at The Dalton Academy who coordinates the Translation Academy.
"It's a lot of stress to get this ready, but it's a good stress."
"All the work totally pays off when you see moments like we have here today," Watts added. "So many of the Translation Academy students are empowered, (so) it's just about giving them the platforms, and I'm always telling them to 'move toward your better.'"
Manriquez is grateful for the role the Translation Academy has played in the lives of Alex and Isabel, she said.
"I like that they help in the community a lot, and it makes students aware of what the community can offer."
