Trash Dash 2021 open for registration

Help create a cleaner downtown and bring awareness to the problem of litter in our community.
During the past year litter, especially personal protective equipment, has accumulated in our area, and taking the time to clean it as a community helps us take a stand against litter. Combining litter pickup with a one-mile fun run taking place this month lets us get some exercise in too!
This Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. downtown Dalton will be the site of the first Trash Dash in Dalton. Attendees will run, walk or skip their way through the one-mile event picking up litter through their route. At the end of the route, prizes can be won for the largest piece of litter found, weirdest piece of litter found and more.
We’ll celebrate our newly-cleaned downtown with root beer floats and music performed by Andy Giles. All ages are welcome and attendance is free, but you must preregister. Register at https://tinyurl.com/wu747cak before Sept. 21 to take part.
The festivities will start and end on King Street in front of Dalton Brewing Company. Everyone who participates can have free root beer floats and a voucher for $1 off at Dalton Brewing Company thanks to their support.
Kimberly Hill, the director for marketing and creative design at Novalis Innovative Flooring, said about helping plan the event, “Sustainability has been at the core of all that we do since our founding more than 30 years ago. For us, it doesn't just mean making environmentally-friendly flooring, but giving back to the communities in which we live and ensuring that we leave our planet better than we found it. We are honored to be a part of the greater Dalton area and are excited to partner with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful for this year's Trash Dash event."
The health of volunteers is of paramount importance so the event will be held in open air, attendees will be able to indicate their social distance comfort level through colored “stoplight” bands and any person or group participating may request a distance area to walk and clean.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful and Believe Greater Dalton are excited to partner to create this community opportunity. We would like to thank our sponsors and partners Novalis Innovative Flooring, Food City, Dalton Brewing Company and Andy Giles for making this event possible.
