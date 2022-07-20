REBOOT Recovery is a free, 12-week trauma healing course starting Monday, Aug. 8, at First Baptist Church in Dalton to help people/families heal from moral and spiritual wounds from trauma.
The course provides a unique insight with Christian, faith-based support. REBOOT “communities” are safe, private, peer-led and are offered at no cost to participants. Childcare and a pre-discussion meal are provided weekly to remove barriers of entry for families seeking help. Participation of spouses and loved ones are urged and encouraged, because trauma impacts the entire family.
REBOOT Recovery is headquartered near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where it was founded in 2011 by occupational therapist Dr. Jenny Owens and her husband Evan. What began as a small group in the Owens’ home has expanded to more than 250 U.S. and international course locations. Typical meeting places include churches, military bases, Veterans Administration hospitals, community centers and homes.
The course at First Baptist Church will be in the Youth Hall. Childcare and dinner will be provided. Please register by going to rebootrecovery.com/responders/join. For more information, contact Lee Oliver at (706) 260-7294.
