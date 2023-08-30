The Off the Rails September concert is going to be an exciting one, as 23-year-old Tristan Tritt takes the stage for a captivating performance on Friday, Sept. 15. Known for his strong live presence, Tritt has garnered a dedicated fan base from his dynamic live shows.
Just finishing a headline tour and a stint supporting Seven Year Witch, Tritt is currently in Nashville, focusing his energy on forthcoming singles. Despite his lineage as the son of country music icon Travis Tritt, his passion is the sound of rock and roll. His artistic journey defies conventional expectations, and his latest release showcases his remarkable versatility. “Nervous System Overload” is now available for streaming worldwide on Spotify and other streaming services. Tritt's fusion of genres unveils a distinctive sound that defies categorization, embodying the spirit of both country and rock.
The Whole Fam Damily kicks off the night at 5, adding a lively introduction to an unforgettable night. A quartet of siblings feature harmonies that will have you reminiscing about the good old days and singing along. They have performed in many places around Dalton and the surrounding areas, and are excited to take the stage at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Tritt takes the stage at 6.
The night's hosts are the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority. We are thrilled to have Tritt and the Whole Fam Damily bring an unforgettable night of music as the perfect way to spend a September Friday night.
