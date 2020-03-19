Truck stolen from burned shop recovered in Murray County

A Ford Ranger truck that was stolen from a Dalton auto repair shop that suffered extensive damage from a fire Monday night was recovered in Murray County Thursday morning.
"That vehicle will be processed for evidence by our crime scene investigator and the detective assigned to the case," said City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier.
Frazier said the detective did not want to reveal exactly where the truck was found at this time.
Frazier said the cause of the fire at Miller Auto Repair on East Morris Street is still "undetermined." But owner Johnny Miller said Tuesday he believed it was an "arson robbery."
"They broke into the back office, busted the safe open, got cash out," said Miller, who has owned the business for about 13 years.
The fire resulted in multiple calls to 911 at about 8:36 p.m.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said the fire left the building with "heavy damage, especially to the roof."
"The roof collapsed," he said. "Fortunately, at the time, no one was there, and there were no injuries, firefighter or civilian."
