Members of True Patriots Inc. recently put tents in the back field of Dalton American Legion Post 112 for a short stay before moving on to another location for a three-day trip.
True Patriots Inc. was established for active and inactive veterans who suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Its mission is to get military and veterans out of the four walls of their homes and out of the four walls of their minds to help them start breathing and living life again. This mission is accomplished by using patriot therapy that reignites a fire in the soul for living and helps these heroes find freedom through adventure.
According to John Wilson, commander of American Legion Post 112, “Patriot therapy is accomplished by off-road meets and rides which provide a comfortable atmosphere for veterans and civilians to meet and make new connections and create new experiences on publicly-accessible land while being amongst experienced, knowledgeable and caring True Patriots Inc. staff and volunteers. These meets and rides provide the first glimpse for some veterans that they can enjoy life.”
Wilson continued, “This special group takes multi-day adventures which provide the necessary separation from the daily reminders of pain and sorrow and create breathing room for a military family to allow themselves a deep breath.”
In addition, the group is provided with fuel, meals, shelters and support so these heroes can focus on relaxing instead of how much the adventure costs. For more information, contact American Legion Post 112 at (706) 226-5120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.