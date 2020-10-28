Trump vehicle parades scheduled for Dalton on Sunday, Chatsworth on Monday

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Thunderstorms early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low near 70F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Thunderstorms early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low near 70F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.