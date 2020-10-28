Trump vehicle parades scheduled for Dalton on Sunday, Chatsworth on Monday

Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam says she sees a great deal of enthusiasm for President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection, and she expects his supporters to come out on Sunday for a Trump Train vehicle parade.
"Anyone who wants to come out and show their support for President Trump is welcome," she said.
Organized by Dalton businessman John Dashler, the Dalton Tea Party and the Whitfield County GOP, the vehicle parade is slated to start at GOP headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way.
"We are going to start lining everyone up around 1 p.m. and then pull out at 2:30," Putnam said.
Dashler did not respond to Facebook messages, but he said he expects more than 200 vehicles to take part. In a Facebook post, he said more than 100 vehicles, including classic cars and motorcycles, had already signed up. Organizers say the event is also to support Blue Lives Matter, a movement to support police officers.
The parade route is 23 miles, and the parade is expected to last about two hours. Among the streets it will cover are Walnut Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Waugh Street, Shugart Road and Dug Gap Road.
Putnam said if people don't have Trump signs or memorabilia they will be on sale at the Republican Party headquarters before the parade starts.
Putnam encourages people to stand along the parade route and cheer the vehicles on.
"Bring a flag and wave it, if you can," she said.
This will be the second Trump vehicle parade in Dalton in less than two weeks. A parade on Oct. 20 had several dozen vehicles participating, with many drivers circling downtown Dalton for about four hours while blowing their horns.
A Trump Train/Back the Blue vehicle parade is scheduled for Chatsworth on Monday at 5 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the plaza at Central (the intersection of Highway 225 and Highway 52).
